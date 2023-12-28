HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Indians Travelled 6.8 Billion Km In Uber Cabs In 2023, Delhi Booked Most Trips

Indians travelled 6.8 billion km in Uber cabs in 2023, Delhi booked most trips

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 28 Dec 2023, 21:58 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Indians travelled a whopping 6.8 billion kilometres in Uber cabs during the year, enough to cover the complete 6.37-million km road network in the cou
...
Uber Green Mumbai International Airport
While Indians travelled 6.8 billion km using Uber cabs in 2023, about 64 million km were covered using EVs
Uber Green Mumbai International Airport
While Indians travelled 6.8 billion km using Uber cabs in 2023, about 64 million km were covered using EVs

Uber India shared its annual data report revealing several key details about the year. The app-based cab aggregator revealed that Indians travelled a whopping 6.8 billion kilometres in Uber cabs during the year, enough to cover the complete 6.37-million km road network in the country more than a thousand times over. While Delhi-NCR saw the highest Uber trips in 2023, Bengaluru stood in second place with the second-most number of trips.

Sharing rider trends, Uber revealed that Uber Auto and Uber Go were its most popular products in 2023, particularly the former, which has largely been a street-hailed service. Apart from Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru, the cities with the highest number of trips include Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, and Kolkata. That said, Mumbai had the most light-night trips booked through the year, while users in Kolkata booked weekend travel the most.

Also Read : Bengaluru gets Uber Green with electric vehicle-only fleet.

Residents in Delhi-NCR mostly booked through the Uber app for commutes and had the highest number of office-hour trips. The company also revealed that most Uber trips were booked between 6 pm and 7 pm, while the most popular day for booking availing the service was Saturday.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Benling India Benling Kriti (HT Auto photo)
Benling India Benling Kriti
48 V / 28 Ah 25 kmph 60 km/charge
₹ 56,940 - 66,121
Compare
View Offers
Benling India Benling Aura (HT Auto photo)
Benling India Benling Aura
72 V / 40 Ah 65 kmph 120 Km/charge
₹73,000
Compare
Benling India Benling Falcon (HT Auto photo)
Benling India Benling Falcon
60 V / 30 Ah 25 kmph 75 km/charge
₹ 62,200 - 71,248
Compare
View Offers
Hcd India Nps Cargo (HT Auto photo)
HCD India NPS Cargo
60 V 25 kmph 70 km/charge
₹ 54,500 - 58,500
Compare
View Offers
Kia Carnival 2023 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Carnival 2023
2199.0 cc Diesel Manual
₹ 35 - 39 Lakhs
View Details
Nissan Sunny 2023 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Nissan Sunny 2023
1498.0 cc Diesel Manual
₹ 8.50 Lakhs
View Details

Uber saw its highest monthly bookings in December while the Durga Puja and Christmas weekends were the most popular days for the company. The firm also recorded the highest number of Uber Reserve trips to airports between 4 pm and 5 pm. Concerning Uber Rentals, most users opted for the 2-hour, 20-km package. About 74,000 first-time users booked a seat through the app via Uber Bus. Lonavala was the most frequented tourist destination for users in Mumbai.

2023 also saw Uber introduce its flagship ‘Uber Green’ service bringing the option to book EVs via the app. The company said Indians travelled 64 million km using EVs this year spending a total of 3.9 million hours.

First Published Date: 28 Dec 2023, 21:58 PM IST
TAGS: Go Uber India Uber India 2023 Uber India record 2023 Uber cabs book Uber Cab

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.