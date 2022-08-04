HT Auto
India has over 21 crore two-wheelers, nearly 7 crore four-wheelers registered

Out of the total vehicles registered, nearly 5.45 lakh are electric two-wheelers while 54,252 are electric four-wheelers and above.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Aug 2022, 18:21 PM
The country has over 21 crore registered two-wheelers and over seven crore registered four-wheelers and above category of vehicles, Road Transport and Highways minister Nitin Gadkari informed Parliament on Thursday. The minister informed that out of the total vehicles, nearly 5.45 lakh are electric two-wheelers while 54,252 are electric four-wheelers and above, as per the centralised data base VAHAN, as on August 3, 2022.

The data further revealed that there were 2.95 lakh two-wheelers and 18.47 lakh four-wheeler and above category of vehicles with fuel types of CNG, ethanol, fuel-cell hydrogen, LNG, LPG, solar, and methanol, among others.

(Also read | NHAI's total outstanding debt stands at 3.49 lakh crore)

Replying to a separate question about development and maintenance of National Highways, Gadkari said that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) is primarily responsible for these highways, which are generally maintained in traffic-worthy condition.

These highways undergo damages from time to time, especially during rainy season, and get affected due to flooding, landslides, heavy downpour, etc. But the MoRTH makes sure that the restoration work is promptly carried out and traffic is restored to normal within a stipulated time frame. Gadkari highlighted that development and upgradation of National Highways is a continuous process.

He informed the Parliament that the Road Transport Ministry has been taking up projects such as the construction of expressways, rehabilitation and reconstruction of existing pavements, capacity upgradation of existing National Highways, rehabilitation and reconstruction of existing bridges and structures and construction of Road Over Bridges (RoBs) on existing National Highways, depending upon traffic demand. 

In a separate development, Gadkari last month layed the foundation stone for as many as five road projects worth a total of 2,300 crore. Apart from the obvious benefit of a smoother and quicker road movement, the projects are also being touted as a major source for employment during the construction phase and would attract investments once complete.

(with inputs from PTI)

First Published Date: 04 Aug 2022, 18:18 PM IST
TAGS: Nitin Gadkari electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility vehicles
