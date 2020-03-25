Trust Tesla to raise the bar when it comes to technologically advanced electric vehicles (EVs). Its prowess in the field of stylish, feature-rich and performance-packed EVs has been quite well known for quite some time now and has helped it rule the electric mobility space. Now, with the outbreak of coronavirus in several countries of the world, Tesla is also pushing the boundaries of how its cars are being delivered.

(Also read: Tesla's 'No Touch' service is yet another high-tech precaution vs coronavirus)

With the message of social distancing and self-isolation echoing around the world as a solid way of fighting coronavirus, Tesla in the United States has come up with several options on how customers can get their EVs delivered in a safe and secure manner. While these options differ from state to state in the US and are dependent on regulatory requirement, that these options can be availed if available in itself shows the extra mile Tesla is taking to operate as usual.

According to the company website, customers can make use of Express Delivery, Tesla Direct Drop, Tesla Direct and Carrier Direct to get their booked cars at home.

A Tesla employee works on a license plate frame outside a Tesla showroom in Burbank, California. (AFP)

Express Delivery - Tesla says that customers can arrive at a scheduled delivery location where he or she would be checked-in and then remotely directed to his or her car using the Tesla app's location tracking tool. The documents that need to be filled and signed would already be inside the vehicle and need to be submitted to a representative at the exit. The features of the car can be accessed through Tesla Tutorials in the infotainment screen or through the owner's manual.

Tesla Direct Drop - This may well be the easiest and safest way of getting a Tesla car delivered because the company says it involves absolutely no direct contact. Once a customer makes a request for the car to be dropped at a certain location at a certain time on a particular day, the company will take care of the rest. The car can be unlocked by the owner using Tesla's mobile application. He or she, however, would have to first complete all documentation before scheduling a delivery. This facilitity is currently available in 13 states in the US although Tesla says it is expanding rapidly.

Tesla Direct - Almost similar to Tesla Direct Drop, this feature has a Tesla representative bring the new vehicle at a customer's preferred location before proceeding to give a walkthrough. He or she will also help the owner complete the paperwork. If the owner prefers to not get a walkthrough, the documents will be left inside the car and collected later by the same or another Tesla representative.

Carrier Direct - For customers living at least 220 miles (354 kilometers) from a Tesla location, there is an option for carriers to bring in their new vehicle.

These multiple options help Tesla meet delivery schedules in the United States even if the current lockdown in several parts threaten to affect services.