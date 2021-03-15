In pics: Volvo unveils its 'most intelligent' XC60 SUV till date 6 Photos . Updated: 15 Mar 2021, 02:55 PM IST HT Auto Desk Major updates on the Volvo XC60 SUV are on its Google-based navigation system. 1/6Volvo's popular SUV, the XC60, has undergone a number of upgrades and is ready to enter the assembly line. The facelift version, which will also come to India soon, is expected to go in production from May, and is likely to be launched some time this year. 2/6Aesthhetically, the changes are minimal but the front of the updated car looks modern. There is the false front air intakes which with the new model are arranged vertically, instead of the current horizontal ones. The mouldings in that space have also been redesigned. 3/6At the rear, general lines are maintained and only the lower part of the bumper has a new design. The exhaust outlets are hidden and a thin moulding crosses the entire rear of the vehicle, eliminating the larger piece. 4/6The changes on the new XC60 mainly affect the instrument cluster and the infotainment system. The SUV is claimed to be the most intelligent XC60 SUV till date. Google Maps maps are incorporated and connectivity with mobile phones has been improved. 5/6ADAS Pilot Assist technology offers the driver assistance in piloting in a range of driving modes from parking to highway inclusive. 6/6The plug-in hybrid version of the facelift Volvo XC60 will reportedly have slightly increased range. If this information is confirmed, the version with the Zero Emissions label will have 53 kilometres in electric mode against the current 45 kilometres offered.