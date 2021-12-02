In pics: F1 comes calling to Saudi Arabia, ‘insane’ speed track awaits 6 Photos . Updated: 02 Dec 2021, 11:49 AM IST HT Auto Desk 1/6Welcome to Jaddah, the second largest city in Saudi Arabia that will also be the first in the country to host an F1 race. Saudi Arabia will become the 33rd country to host an F1 race. (AFP) 2/6The Saudi Arabian GP will see 50 laps which means a combined distance of 310 kms. (AFP) 3/6Here is a look at a fast straight stretch at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit. The F1 race will take place at night and under lights which could further elevate the thrill of the sports event. (AFP) 4/6Did you know? The temporary street circuit in Jeddah will be the second-fastest track on the F1 calendar with average speed slated to be at around 254 kmph. Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner has termed it ‘insane’ in a bid to describe his excitement. (AFP) 5/6The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will take place this weekend, starting December 3. Organizaers say just a little work at the venue is left although the track itself is entirely complete. (AFP) 6/6Prince Khalid bin Sultan al-Faisal, president of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF), says the event will help his country showcase intentions of keeping pace with the times. (AFP)