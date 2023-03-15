HT Auto
Home Auto News Hyundai Verna 2023 Production Begins; Will Offer These Features

Hyundai Verna 2023 production begins; will offer these features

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Mar 2023, 14:49 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Hyundai Verna 2023 is gearing up for an official launch in the country on March 21, and ahead of that, the company has started manufacturing the midsize sedan. The South Korean auto company has also revealed some key information about the advanced technologies used in new Verna's manufacturing process. The automaker is producing the sedan at its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Chennai.

A view of Hyundai Verna 2023 in its camouflaged avatar.
A view of Hyundai Verna 2023 in its camouflaged avatar.
A view of Hyundai Verna 2023 in its camouflaged avatar.
A view of Hyundai Verna 2023 in its camouflaged avatar.

The carmaker has said that the Verna 2023 will be the first sedan in this segment to feature Hyundai SmartSense - the company's Level 2 ADAS with around 17 safety features. These key safety features include forward collision warning, blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, rear cross-traffic alert, high beam assist and driver attention warning, among others.

Also Read : 2023 Hyundai Verna to get ventilated and heated seats. Check out feature list

More than 700, fourth generation robots are engaged at Hyundai Motor India's manufacturing facility to automate various manufacturing processes.
More than 700, fourth generation robots are engaged at Hyundai Motor India's manufacturing facility to automate various manufacturing processes.
More than 700, fourth generation robots are engaged at Hyundai Motor India's manufacturing facility to automate various manufacturing processes.
More than 700, fourth generation robots are engaged at Hyundai Motor India's manufacturing facility to automate various manufacturing processes.

To ensure the safety of occupants in the cabin, Hyundai says that the new Verna has been designed to offer structural rigidity with increased thickness at the side profiles thanks to reinforced material introduced to the centre and front floor. The sedan's IoT-enabled body-build line features 100 per cent welding automation, while more than 450 intelligent robots claim to handle the welding and other processes.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Hyundai Verna (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Verna
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.7 kmpl
₹9.11 - 15.36 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Verna 2023 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Verna 2023
₹10 - 16 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Toyota Yaris (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Toyota Yaris
1496 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.1 kmpl
₹9.16 - 14.69 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Honda City-4th-generation (HT Auto photo)
Honda City-4th-generation
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.4 kmpl
₹9.3 - 10 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Renault Duster (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Renault Duster
1498 cc | Petrol | Manual | 14.19 kmpl
₹9.39 - 14.28 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Nissan Kicks (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Kicks
1498 cc | Petrol | Manual | 13.9 kmpl
₹9.5 - 14.65 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Hyundai also claims to have used techniques like 3D scanning and infrared camera inspection to ensure Verna's good build quality. More than 700 units of fourth-generation robots are engaged at the manufacturing facility to automate various manufacturing processes.

The latest Verna will have a 10.25-inch HD infotainment screen and a digital cluster with TFT MID. It will also get a first-in-segment switchable type infotainment and climate controller. Additionally, the Verna 2023 will get ventilated and heated front seats, another first-in-segment feature. An eight-speaker Bose sound system will also be a part of the feature list, claims the automaker.

The midsize sedan competing with rivals like Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Honda City gets power from a 1.5-litre turbo GDi petrol engine, producing a maximum power of 160 PS at 5,500 rpm and max torque of 253 Nm at 1,500-3,500 rpm.

First Published Date: 15 Mar 2023, 14:38 PM IST
TAGS: Verna Hyundai Hyundai Verna 2023
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 307 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
15% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 740 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city