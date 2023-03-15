Hyundai Verna 2023 production begins; will offer these features

Hyundai Verna 2023 is gearing up for an official launch in the country on March 21, and ahead of that, the company has started manufacturing the midsize sedan. The South Korean auto company has also revealed some key information about the advanced technologies used in new Verna's manufacturing process. The automaker is producing the sedan at its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Chennai.

The carmaker has said that the Verna 2023 will be the first sedan in this segment to feature Hyundai SmartSense - the company's Level 2 ADAS with around 17 safety features. These key safety features include forward collision warning, blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, rear cross-traffic alert, high beam assist and driver attention warning, among others.

Also Read : 2023 Hyundai Verna to get ventilated and heated seats. Check out feature list

More than 700, fourth generation robots are engaged at Hyundai Motor India's manufacturing facility to automate various manufacturing processes.

To ensure the safety of occupants in the cabin, Hyundai says that the new Verna has been designed to offer structural rigidity with increased thickness at the side profiles thanks to reinforced material introduced to the centre and front floor. The sedan's IoT-enabled body-build line features 100 per cent welding automation, while more than 450 intelligent robots claim to handle the welding and other processes.

Similar Products Find more Cars Hyundai Verna 1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.7 kmpl ₹9.11 - 15.36 Lakhs* **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers UPCOMING Hyundai Verna 2023 ₹10 - 16 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details DISCONTINUED Toyota Yaris 1496 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.1 kmpl ₹9.16 - 14.69 Lakhs* **Last recorded price Add to compare View Details Honda City-4th-generation 1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.4 kmpl ₹9.3 - 10 Lakhs* **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers DISCONTINUED Renault Duster 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual | 14.19 kmpl ₹9.39 - 14.28 Lakhs* **Last recorded price Add to compare View Details Nissan Kicks 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual | 13.9 kmpl ₹9.5 - 14.65 Lakhs* **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

Hyundai also claims to have used techniques like 3D scanning and infrared camera inspection to ensure Verna's good build quality. More than 700 units of fourth-generation robots are engaged at the manufacturing facility to automate various manufacturing processes.

The latest Verna will have a 10.25-inch HD infotainment screen and a digital cluster with TFT MID. It will also get a first-in-segment switchable type infotainment and climate controller. Additionally, the Verna 2023 will get ventilated and heated front seats, another first-in-segment feature. An eight-speaker Bose sound system will also be a part of the feature list, claims the automaker.

The midsize sedan competing with rivals like Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Honda City gets power from a 1.5-litre turbo GDi petrol engine, producing a maximum power of 160 PS at 5,500 rpm and max torque of 253 Nm at 1,500-3,500 rpm.

First Published Date: