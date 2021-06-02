Hyundai India sales dip 48% in May as coronavirus restrictions take a toll

Hyundai Motor India registered total monthly sales of 30,703 units in May as compared to 59,203 units sold in April this year, witnessing a decline of 48 per cent from the earlier month. The sharp monthly decline comes as coronavirus-related restrictions across the country took a toll, affecting vehicle dispatch to dealers.

The carmaker's domestic sales stood at 25,001 units last month as compared to 49,002 units in April, a sharp decline of 49 per cent. Exports saw a dip of 44 per cent at 5,702 units last month as against 10,201 units sold in April.