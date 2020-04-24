Hyundai Motor India (HMI) on Friday said it has provided personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, masks, sanitisers and dry ration worth more than ₹9 crore to the governments of Delhi, Haryana, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra as part of its contribution to fight Covid-19.

The company said it has also donated incinerators to hospitals in Tamil Nadu for safe disposal of medical waste.

Hyundai Motor India Managing Director and CEO SS Kim said, “Being a longstanding partner in India's growth over two decades, we stand united with government of India through these trying times and offer assurance of our utmost commitment."

He further said, "In the battle against Covid-19, our initiatives are aimed at lending support to our frontline champions, medical staff, support workers and those sections of society that have been severely impacted by this crisis."

So far, the company has announced a number of steps including contribution of ₹7 crore to PM CARES Relief Fund and ₹5 crore to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Relief Fund.

The company has also hand over of imported Covid-19 advanced diagnostic test kits worth ₹4 crore to Indian Council of Medical Research and entered a strategic partnership with Air Liquide Medical Systems to augment production and supply of ventilators.

