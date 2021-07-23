Hyundai Motors India Ltd has formed a relief task force to support customers in Mumbai whose vehicles have been affected due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging. Mumbai have been witnessing heavy rains since last week with several cars stuck due to rising water at places.

Hyundai has said that a special service team will be formed to assist Hyundai customers in Mumbai. It will offer complimentary roadside assistance for a year as well as about 50 percent discount on depreciation amount on insurance claims on the affected vehicles.

Tarun Garg, Director of Sales, Marketing and Service at Hyundai Motor India, said that these initiatives have been taken keeping in mind the customers’ welfare and safety. “Hyundai is a socially responsible and customer-centric organisation that is committed to make efforts for the betterment of society and communities. The safety and well-being of customers is our utmost priority. Recently, Mumbai has witnessed an unfortunate event of heavy rainfall and waterlogging. To combat this situation, we have ramped up our service support by forming a special task force to assist Hyundai customers in Mumbai to ensure their seamless mobility and peace of mind" Garg said.

Recently, more than 400 vehicles parked at an underground lot in suburban Kandivali were found to be submerged after heavy rainfall hit Mumbai and its adjoining regions. It affected a large number of passenger vehicles, including some Hyundai cars too.