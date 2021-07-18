Heavy rains have been lashing Mumbai and its suburbs since late Saturday. This has resulted in flooded roads and impacted the city traffic system severely. Cars parked outside on the roads are also impacted due to the heavy rain and flood-like situation. In a video released by news agency ANI, a car was seen being swept away by the strong currents in Borivali east area. The video shows a white Hyundai Xcent is being swept away by the strong current. The car was probably parked on the road in the open. (Also read | Heavy showers cause traffic to crawl in several parts of Mumbai) #WATCH | Maharashtra: Rainwater entered Mumbai's Borivali east area following a heavy downpour this morning pic.twitter.com/7295IL0K5K — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2021

In another video posted on Twitter, a scooter was seen being swept away in water in Chinchpokli of South Mumbai. In other areas too, vehicles like motorcycles and scooters have been reported swept away.

According to the city's municipal body BMC, at least 15 people have died in rain-lashed Chembur and Vikhroli areas. Known as Mumbai's lifeline, the local trains too have been suspended due to the heavy rain and waterlogged tracks.

According to the met department, Mumbai recorded 156.94 mm rainfall between Saturday 8 pm and Sunday 2 am. India Meteorological Department said this was the highest rainfall in the last seven years, since July 16, 2014.

Flood like situation in Mumbai is nothing new. Every year during the monsoon, severe rainfall results in a flood-like situation in the city. This results in damages to several vehicles, including passenger vehicles and two-wheelers. The mud, rainwater impacts the vehicles.