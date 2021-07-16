Traffic in the morning hours of Friday was at a crawl in several parts of Mumbai after heavy showers lashed the city between 4am and 7 am. Many key roads here were water-logged which became a familiar yet unfortunate problem for locals on the move.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials have blamed waterlogging on the intensity of rainfall early Friday morning. Waterlogging was reported at Wadala, Gandhi Market in King Circle, Sion, Dadar, Western Express Highway, and Malwani in Malad.

Locals took to Twitter to point out traffic nightmares and as per reports, there were jams reported from Dadar to Sion, at Mulund toll, on on WEH Goregaon, among others.