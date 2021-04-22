How Covid-19's second wave disrupted Indian automobile industry again

Soon after the auto industry hinted at signs of revival as the overall sales showed a positive trend in the last few months, the second wave of Covid-19 has struck the industry hard. Though the pandemic is causing disruption and economic hardship around the globe, damage done to India's automotive ecosystem is also very severe. The gloomy clouds of the novel coronavirus have forced the automakers to pause operations yet again, knowing that the road to recovery might be even harder this time.

Only recently, India's largest two-wheeler maker - Hero MotoCorp announced that it has decided to pause operations at all its plants in the country 'in view of the ongoing escalation in the spread of Covid-19.' Though Hero added that the action 'will not impact the company’s ability', it also mentioned that the overall demand itself 'has been impacted' due to the localised shut-downs in many Indian states.