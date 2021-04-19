Tata Motors rubbishes rumours on certain car models' production being halted

Tata Motors on Monday afternoon, and once again, came out strongly against reports it has stopped production of several models in its passenger vehicle portfolio. Terming these reports as rumours, Tata Motors underlined that there is no truth in these.

Reports over the past week had highlighted that production of certain models being manufactured at Tata Motors' plant in Pune have been halted, possibly due to the Covid-19 second wave and in the face of rising cases in the state of Maharashtra. The car maker, however, has clarified that this is not the case. "Tata Motors is running operations at its Pune plant in strict compliance with the guidelines mentioned in the ‘Break the Chain’ order of the Maharashtra government," an official statement announced.

Tata Motors has clarified that while the plant is functioning with limited number of employees in order to maintain social protocol, all precautionary measures are in place. "We continue to remain vigilant about the safety and wellbeing of our employees. In addition to mandated testing, screening at plant gates is robust and if a symptomatic case is identified, we ensure that the employee is isolated and provided with all support for quarantine and contact tracing thereafter."

The statement, however, made no reference to rumoured production halts and is the same that was released a few days ago.

The Tata Motors' plant is located in Pimpri Chinchwad, close to Pune - a city that is one of many in Maharashtra that is currently seeing a sharp rise in the number of Covid-19 cases. News agency PTI reported that Pune saw 12,707 new positive cases on Sunday and that 116 patients had lost their lives. In Pimpri Chinchwad alone, 2,830 new cases were reported on Sunday.