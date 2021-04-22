Toyota plant in Karnataka pauses for maintenance work, supply to be hit

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Thursday evening announced its plant in Bidadi near Bengaluru in Karnataka will carry out an annual maintenance program which, as per the company, is a planned exercise to be carried out between April 26 and May 14. While the state of Karnataka has announced strict restrictions to check the spread of Covid-19 pandemic, the car maker has not made any reference to this.

Toyota does highlight that the temporary halt in production will impact supply of vehicles manufactured here but that it will use the pipeline finished goods inventory to serve the pending & immediate requirements of its customers. "Any inconvenience thus caused to customers due to this temporary shut-down is regretted and the company along with its dealer partners will ensure that best efforts are made to mitigate such issues," a company statement read, adding that supply of Glanza and Urban Cruiser - rebadged models of Maruti Suzuki products - won't be affected.