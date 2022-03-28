HT Auto
Hot Wheels introduces NFT Garage Series 2 comprising 10 licensed vehicle models

Iconic cars from General Motors (GM) and Honda have joined the action at the Hot Wheels NFT Garage Series 2.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 28 Mar 2022, 11:12 AM
Known for its die-cast toys and mind-boggling tracks, Hot Wheels entered the world of cryptocurrencies with its NFT Garage through Worldwide Asset eXchange (WAX). After the first series got sold out last year, the toy-maker has now come up with the Hot Wheels NFT Garage Series 2. 

Over the course of the pandemic, cryptocurrencies have gained immense popularity and among them, NFTs or non-fungible tokens have become a runaway hit. NFTs typically mean serialized items that are available in the digital world, and can be sold by cryptocurrencies.

The new Hot Wheels NFT Garage Series 2 comes with some upgrades over the first installment and comprises 10 licensed vehicle models within the different Mini-Collections available. Iconic cars from General Motors (GM) and Honda have joined the action. 

(Also read | This 30-feet high, tree-top Hot Wheels track running through branches looks epic)

GM cars that are a part of the collection include the 1991 GMC Syclone, 1971 Buick Riviera, 1967 Oldsmobile 442, 1955 Chevy Bel Air Gasser, and Corvette C8.R. Honda cars include the S2000 and the Civic Type R, along with the 1990 Acura NSX and Custom 2001 Acura Integra GSR. In total, up to 184,250 NFT cards are available in Series 2 of the NFT Garage.

The Hot Wheels NFT Garage Series 2 allows buyers to get a physical die-cast toy if they chance upon these four cars - Custom Otto, Honda S2000, Corvette C8.R, Aristo Rat, and 1955 Chevy Bel Air Gasser.

Hot Wheels NFT Garage Series 2 will begin selling on March 31 from 1:00 pm ET and can be unboxed at 4:00 p.m. ET. Each pack of seven collectible NFTs will be come at a price of $25. Fans will be allowed to purchase up to four packs per credit card transaction.

First Published Date: 28 Mar 2022, 11:11 AM IST
TAGS: General Motors GM Honda
