Honda now part of 40-lakh families in country's largest two-wheeler market

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Tuesday announced that it has achieved a cumulative two-wheeler sales mark of 40-lakh units in the country's most populated state - Uttar Pradesh. The company doubled its sales in the state by adding 20 lakh customers in just six years. The latter 20-lakh units were sold nearly three times faster than the first lot of 20-lakh units.

After starting its operations in 2001 with its maiden scooter - Activa - the two-wheeler manufacturer took 16 years to find its first 20-lakh customers in Uttar Pradesh - which is also the biggest two-wheeler market in the country. The demand in the state is being led by Activa 6G scooter and Shine motorcycle.

HMSI aims to keep serving customers in the state with differentiated offerings across various segments. “We are truly elated to reach this milestone in the largest two-wheeler market of India. With a versatile demography, the state offers a diversified customer base," said Atsushi Ogata – Managing Director, President & CEO, HMSI.

Across Uttar Pradesh, the company has 670+ touchpoints, including dealerships, authorized service centers and best deal outlets. These touchpoints offer seamless service to customers as well as a choice of two-wheelers to choose from. HMSI currently sells four scooter models in the state, namely - Activa 6G, Activa 125, Dio and Grazia 125.

In the motorcycle segment, it offers eight models, including CD 110 Dream and Livo in the 110cc category, SP125 and Shine in the 125cc category, X-Blade and Unicorn in the 160cc category and Hornet 2.0 and CB200X in the 180-200cc category, along with other special edition models.

As part of its CSR initiatives in the state, the company's safety instructors and dealerships have imparted healthy road safety habits awareness to over two-lakh people. Other initiatives are across segments of rural education, women empowerment, healthcare, road safety education and upskilling of individuals in the region.

