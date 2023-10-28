HT Auto
Honda 2 Wheelers offering special discounts this festive season. Check them out

28 Oct 2023
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India have announced special offers for the festive season. The brand is offering cashback of up to 5,000, zero down payment, no cost EMI, low rate of interest at 6.99 per cent and no hypothecation. With the Shine 100, the brand is giving a ‘100 pe 100’ offer. It is important to note that these offers are available only for limited and there are terms and conditions applied.

Image of Honda Activa Limited Edition in Matte Steel Black Metallic colour used for representational purposes only.
Image of Honda Activa Limited Edition in Matte Steel Black Metallic colour used for representational purposes only.

Honda recently launched the OBD2-compliant version of the CB300R in the Indian market. It is priced at 2.40 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) which is 37,000 less than what it was priced before. It competes against the Bajaj Dominar 400, TVS Apache RTR 310, KTM 390 Duke and BMW G 310 R.

Powering the CB300R is a 286 cc, single-cylinder engine that uses a DOHC setup and liquid cooling. It puts out 29.98 bhp of max power at 9,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 27.5 Nm at 7,500 rpm. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with slip and assist clutch.

Also Read : Honda debuts two-seater electric microcar CI-MEV with level-4 ADAS

The manufacturer also launched a new limited edition model of the Activa. It is priced at 80,734 and 82,734 for the Standard and Smart variant respectively. Both prices are ex-showroom. The limited edition model only comes with cosmetic changes.

The Limited Edition will be sold in two new colour schemes. There is Pearl Siren Blue and Matte Steel Black Metallic. Honda has added black chrome accents and stripes to the body panels. The Activa 3D emblem gets premium black chrome garnish while the rear grab rail also gets a body color dark finish. Apart from this, Honda has added a set of alloy wheels to the DLX variant which means that the scooter comes with peace of mind of having tubeless tyres.

First Published Date: 28 Oct 2023
TAGS: G 310 R Dominar 400 390 Duke Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Honda

