HT Auto
Home Auto News Honda Cars Set To Get Costlier In India By Up To 30,000 From January

Honda cars set to get costlier in India by up to 30,000 from January

Honda Cars India has joined the likes of other market leaders to announce a price hike for its entire model range by up to 30,000. The price hike will come into effect from January next year and will help the company offset the impact of rising input costs and prepare products in compliance with upcoming stricter emission norms. The second phase of BS6 emission regulations will come into effect from April of 2023.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Dec 2022, 14:54 PM
File photo of Honda City, WR-V and Amaze models
File photo of Honda City, WR-V and Amaze models
File photo of Honda City, WR-V and Amaze models
File photo of Honda City, WR-V and Amaze models

It will need vehicles to have an onboard self-diagnostic device to monitor the real-time driving emission levels. The device will constantly monitor key parts for meeting emission standards such as catalytic converter and oxygen sensors, which will help keep a close watch on emissions.

The regulations also require vehicles to carry programmed fuel injectors, which would control the timing and amount of fuel injected into the petrol engine. This will help in controlling the level of fuel burnt.

To monitor throttle, crankshaft positions, air intake pressure, the temperature of the engine and the content of the emissions from the exhaust (particulate matter, nitrogen oxide, CO2, Sulphur), even the semiconductors used by the vehicle will have to be upgraded.

To accommodate all such needs, the carmaker has joined Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Renault, Kia India and MG Motor, in increasing prices of its model range. "After assessing the consistent increase in the input cost of raw materials and upcoming regulatory requirements, we will have to undergo a price revision for our products from January 2023," Honda Cars India Vice President (Sales and Marketing) Kunal Behl told PTI.

Last month, the company registered monthly domestic sales of 7,051 units, which is a growth of 29 per cent for the Japanese car maker in the country. Additionally, 726 units were exported from its manufacturing facility here to overseas markets.

 

First Published Date: 17 Dec 2022, 14:53 PM IST
Honda Honda Cars India Honda Amaze Honda City
