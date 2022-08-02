HT Auto
Home Auto News Honda Cars India Reports 12% Rise In July Sales At 6,784 Units

Honda Cars India reports 12% rise in July sales at 6,784 units

Honda Cars India noted in a statement that it witnessed a good demand trend across its model line-up in the last few months.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Aug 2022, 10:07 AM
File photo of Honda City Hybrid
File photo of Honda City Hybrid
File photo of Honda City Hybrid
File photo of Honda City Hybrid

Honda Cars India reported a 12% increase in domestic sales last month at 6,784 units while it exported 2,104 units. In July of 2021, the company had reported sales of 6,055 units in the domestic market and 918 units in overseas markets. Cumulatively, the company's wholesales have grown by 40 per cent over the last year.

The company noted in a statement that it witnessed a good demand trend across its model line-up in the last few months. "Unfortunately, the ongoing chip shortage continues to impact and slowdown our supplies. We are diligently aligning our production to meet the demand as quickly as possible," said Honda Cars India Director - Marketing and Sales, Yuichi Murata.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Honda Amaze (HT Auto photo)
Honda Amaze
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.6 kmpl
₹6.32 - 11.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Honda Jazz (HT Auto photo)
Honda Jazz
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.6 kmpl
₹7.48 - 10.17 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Honda New Jazz (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda New Jazz
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹8 - 12 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Honda Wr-v (HT Auto photo)
Honda Wr-v
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹8.66 - 12.21 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Honda City-4th-generation (HT Auto photo)
Honda City-4th-generation
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.4 kmpl
₹9.3 - 10 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Honda All New City (HT Auto photo)
Honda All New City
1498 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.8 kmpl
₹11 - 15.21 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read: Maruti sales | Hyundai sales | Toyota sales | Kia sales)

The company expects the demand to grow as the festive period nears. "We hope that the demand will continue to stay strong and bring in the much needed festive cheer for the industry after the challenging situation last year," Murata said.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Last month, the automaker offered a discount of more than 27,000 on five models from its portfolio. The models which were available on discount include Honda City 5th generation, Honda City 4th generation, Honda Amaze, Honda Jazz and Honda WR-V. The benefits were available on all these models till the end of July.

Honda Cars offered benefits of up to 27,396 on its 5th generation City while on Honda WR-V, customers were offered a total benefit of up to 27,000. On Jazz, Honda offered a discount of up to 25,000 while on the 4th Gen City, the carmaker offered discounts of up to 5,000.

First Published Date: 02 Aug 2022, 09:54 AM IST
TAGS: Honda Cars India Honda
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo use for representational purpose only
Over 52,000 road accidents occurred under 'hit and run' category in 2020
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the construction site of Tesla gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin.
Elon Musk antics may be turning owners, would-be Tesla owners away
ADAS is a key step towards autonomous driving technology.
Automakers should use uniform names for ADAS, demand consumer groups
File photo used for representational purpose.
How cutting-edge features may snatch away your control of your own car
Google Maps has launched Google Street View in India after it was banned in 2011. (Photo: Screenshot of Delhi streets from Google Street View)
How to use Google Street View for navigation

Trending this Week

Bengaluru Traffic Police will use Google AI to improve traffic management system.
Bengaluru becomes first Indian city to tie up with Google for traffic management
Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV was launched in India at a starting price of ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes up to ₹23.90 lakh.
Scorpio-N record bookings help Mahindra shares to soar
National Highway for Electric Vehicle (NHEV) has announced that the trial run for India's first electric highway between Delhi and Jaipur will start from September 9, 2022. (File photo)
Delhi-Jaipur electric highway, India's first, to start trial run from September
The 2022 Grand Vitara will be the new flagship SUV for Maruti Suzuki. 
2022 Maruti Grand Vitara is finally here: Variant wise feature details revealed
The National Green Tribunal has ordered phasing out of private and commercial vehicles older than 15 years in West Bengal by the end of this year.
Vehicles older than 15 years to be phased out in this state by year-end: NGT

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Apollo Tyres brings in new brands for electric passenger vehicles
Apollo Tyres brings in new brands for electric passenger vehicles
Hero MotoCorp sells 4.46 lakh units in July; registers 24% YTD growth
Hero MotoCorp sells 4.46 lakh units in July; registers 24% YTD growth
GT Force launches two new electric scooters, GT Soul and GT One
GT Force launches two new electric scooters, GT Soul and GT One
Honda Motorcycle reports 15% jump in vehicle sales in July
Honda Motorcycle reports 15% jump in vehicle sales in July
Nissan India registers 2% sales growth in July, sells 8337 cars
Nissan India registers 2% sales growth in July, sells 8337 cars

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city