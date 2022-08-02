Honda Cars India reports 12% rise in July sales at 6,784 units

Honda Cars India noted in a statement that it witnessed a good demand trend across its model line-up in the last few months.

Honda Cars India reported a 12% increase in domestic sales last month at 6,784 units while it exported 2,104 units. In July of 2021, the company had reported sales of 6,055 units in the domestic market and 918 units in overseas markets. Cumulatively, the company's wholesales have grown by 40 per cent over the last year.

The company noted in a statement that it witnessed a good demand trend across its model line-up in the last few months. "Unfortunately, the ongoing chip shortage continues to impact and slowdown our supplies. We are diligently aligning our production to meet the demand as quickly as possible," said Honda Cars India Director - Marketing and Sales, Yuichi Murata.

The company expects the demand to grow as the festive period nears. "We hope that the demand will continue to stay strong and bring in the much needed festive cheer for the industry after the challenging situation last year," Murata said.

Last month, the automaker offered a discount of more than ₹27,000 on five models from its portfolio. The models which were available on discount include Honda City 5th generation, Honda City 4th generation, Honda Amaze, Honda Jazz and Honda WR-V. The benefits were available on all these models till the end of July.

Honda Cars offered benefits of up to ₹27,396 on its 5th generation City while on Honda WR-V, customers were offered a total benefit of up to ₹27,000. On Jazz, Honda offered a discount of up to ₹25,000 while on the 4th Gen City, the carmaker offered discounts of up to ₹5,000.

