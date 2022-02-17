HT Auto
Hike in petrol prices sparks massive public, political backlash in Pakistan

Petrol prices have reached unprecedented highs in Pakistan and while the government blames international crude rates, people fear rising inflation.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Feb 2022, 12:57 PM
File photo used for representational purpose. (REUTERS)
The Imran Khan-led Pakistani government's recent decision to substantially hike price of petroleum products has drawn massive ire of political rivals and of people at large. Petrol prices were hiked by Pakistani Rupees 12 a litre while diesel prices went up by Pakistani Rupees 9.53 per litre. (Read report here)

A litre of petrol is now at Pakistani Rupees 159.86 (approximately 68) while high-speed diesel costs Pakistani Rupees 154.15 per litre (approximately 65.63). While that is still considerably cheaper than the rates in India, locals in Pakistan are mighty displeased with the sharp hike. Dawn reports that there is a growing concern among traders, businessmen, farmers and people in general that the price hike would result in inflation and especially hurt the middle class.

(Also read - Use less fuel: Pakistan Minister's advise to people)

While many took to social media to express anger against the decision to hike fuel prices, political rivals of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, like Jamaat-i-Islami, called for nation-wide protests. PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif labeled the decision to hike prices as ‘tyrannical’ while Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said the government's 'days were numbered.’

With mounting attacks, the government has attempted to mount a deflective defense and has blamed the rise in international crude prices - from $40 per to around $95 per barrel.

And with all signs that the international crude rates could climb higher still, the rates in Pakistan too could mount despite the large opposition to it. 

First Published Date: 17 Feb 2022, 12:52 PM IST
TAGS: Petrol price diesel price fuel price oil price petrol diesel
