HT Auto
Home News ‘Use less fuel’: Pakistan minister's advise amid price hike sparks row

‘Use less fuel’: Pakistan minister's advise amid price hike sparks row

Pakistan Minister Shibli Faraz says government has to subsidize essentials like food items and that poor people are priority. 
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Feb 2022, 01:11 PM
Employees at a fuel station wait for customers in Islamabad. (AFP)
Employees at a fuel station wait for customers in Islamabad. (AFP)

Pakistan recently hiked price of petrol and diesel to record levels, fueling a massive outrage against the decision from political rivals and people at large. What further infuriated many was Shibli Faraz's advise to ‘use petrol sparingly.’

Faraz, the Minister of Science and Technology in the Imran Khan-led government, advised people to use fuel sparingly.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda All New City (HT Auto photo)
Honda All New City
1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

“To the extend possible, please use less fuel. Life cannot remain normal. When you don't have resources, how many things can you subsidize?" he was quoted as saying by Pakistan's Geo TV News. “The government is subsidizing food items. Our first priority are poor people. They  need help."

Faraz also pointed the finger at the rising rate of per barrel crude in the international market.

But most Pakistani people continue to attack the government and believe that hike in petrol and diesel rates will impact inflation and that the working class in the country would be especially hit.

Petrol prices in Pakistan were hiked to 159.86 (approximately 68) while per litre high-speed diesel is now at around Pakistani Rupees 154.15 per litre (approximately 65.63). 

First Published Date: 17 Feb 2022, 01:11 PM IST
TAGS: petrol price diesel price fuel price oil price
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno to launch on this date
2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno to launch on this date
Renault-Nissan has become a small and fragile manufacturer, says Carlos Ghosn
Renault-Nissan has become a small and fragile manufacturer, says Carlos Ghosn
Bajaj Chetak electric scooter now available for purchase in 20 Indian cities
Bajaj Chetak electric scooter now available for purchase in 20 Indian cities
Almost half of drivers in UK would sign up for electric cars: Study
Almost half of drivers in UK would sign up for electric cars: Study
Honda H’ness CB350, CB350RS now in CSD stores in these cities. Check prices
Honda H’ness CB350, CB350RS now in CSD stores in these cities. Check prices

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city