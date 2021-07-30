Hero MotoCorp strengthens international reach, commences Mexican operations

Hero MotoCorp on Friday announced that it has commenced retail operations in the Mexican market. The company already exports motorcycles to a number of worldwide markets and Mexico is the latest to be added to the company's retail operations list.

The Delhi-based automaker said that it will be selling both motorcycles as well as scooters in the Mexican market. It will introduce a range of products including the Xpulse 200, Xpulse 200T, Hunk 190, Hunk 160R, Hunk 150, Eco 150 TR, Eco 150 Cargo, and Ignitor 125, and the Dash 125 scooter, in Mexico.

Sanjay Bhan, Head of Global Business, Hero MotoCorp, said, “This is an important development in our international business growth story. Mexico will be a key market for us in the future and this is the first step in this direction. The range of products that we have introduced here should excite and cater to a wide segment of customers."

The company announced that its product portfolio will be made available in Mexico through the retail arm of the distributor, agencies and dealers. Hero also added that it will also introduce 'attractive financing options' to promote its products. All the Hero products in Mexico will be launched with a warranty of three years or 30,000 kilometers.

Meanwhile, the two-wheeler maker has said previously that it registered its 'highest-ever monthly dispatch' to the international markets in March'21.