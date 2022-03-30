HT Auto
Home Auto News Hero Motocorp Refutes Report Of False Expense Claims; Terms It Speculative

Hero MotoCorp refutes report of false expense claims; terms it speculative

Officials from the Income Tax department visited offices of Hero MotoCorp in the previous week to probe 1,000 crore false expense claims.
By :
| Updated on: 30 Mar 2022, 03:56 PM
Hero MotoCorp logo
Hero MotoCorp logo
Hero MotoCorp logo
Hero MotoCorp logo

Two-wheeler market leader Hero MotoCorp has denied the report of the IT Department finding 1,000 crore false expense claims, saying it is speculative.

The company said officials from the Income Tax department visited its offices in the previous week, and it has provided all support and cooperation, necessary documents and data to the authorities and will continue to do so if required.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Hero 450 Adv (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hero 450 Adv
450 cc | Petrol
₹ 2.2 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
Hero Emaestro (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hero Emaestro
₹ 1 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
Hero Xtreme200r (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hero Xtreme200r
199.6 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 0.9 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
Hero Xtreme 200s (HT Auto photo)
Hero Xtreme 200s
199.6 cc
₹ 1 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

"The allegations made in the press report are not borne out of any documents that have been served on us or our internal documents. Therefore, we categorically deny the speculative press reports," the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Hero MotoCorp was responding to clarification sought by stock exchanges NSE and BSE over news reports that stated "IT department finds (Rs) 1,000 crore false expenses claims by Hero MotoCorp".

"We wish to clarify that officials from the Income Tax department visited our offices in the previous week. The company has provided all support and cooperation, necessary documents and data to the authorities and will continue to do so if required. As and when the tax department concludes its findings and communicates to us, we will inform the exchanges suitably," the company said.

Asserting that it is a "law-abiding corporate, with robust internal financial controls", the company said its "financial statements are duly audited".

First Published Date: 30 Mar 2022, 03:55 PM IST
TAGS: Hero MotoCorp Hero
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki Sierra is one of the cars that we would love to see coming back on Indian roads.
Tata Sierra to Maruti Suzuki Omni: Five iconic cars we want to see come back
File photo used for representational purpose.
Mumbai to have Sunday Street treat from tomorrow. Know details
Komaki Electric Vehicle Division is all set to launch its new electric scooter DT 3000 on March 25. (File photo for representational purpose)
Komaki DT 3000 e-scooter, with 220-km range, to launch tomorrow: What to expect
Triton will be making its electric cars in India.
Tesla rival Triton to set up manufacturing plant in Gujarat
If you are primarily driving within city limits, the AMT is a good choice as long as you aren't an authentic driving enthusiast.
AMT or CVT: Which automatic transmission technology is better?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Hero MotoCorp refutes report of false expense claims; terms it speculative
Hero MotoCorp refutes report of false expense claims; terms it speculative
Over 1.58 lakh two-wheeler road accidents occurred in India in 2020: Gadkari
Over 1.58 lakh two-wheeler road accidents occurred in India in 2020: Gadkari
Audi recalls over 26,000 cars in US over turbocharger failure
Audi recalls over 26,000 cars in US over turbocharger failure
Nitin Gadkari arrives in Parliament in hydrogen-powered Toyota Mirai
Nitin Gadkari arrives in Parliament in hydrogen-powered Toyota Mirai
Porsche 911 EV could get a solid-state battery, likely to launch by 2030: Report
Porsche 911 EV could get a solid-state battery, likely to launch by 2030: Report

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city