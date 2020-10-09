Hero MotoCorp, the Delhi-based manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, on Friday launched its 24x7 Roadside Assistance (RSA) program. The company says that with the latest initiative 'Hero customers will be able to ride across the country without any worries.'

The new RSA program will provide 24x7 assistance to Hero's customers all across the country. As per the company, its customers will be able to access the RSA through smartphone application or toll-free number.

The new RSA support will provide facilities such as on-call support, repair on spot, tow to the nearest Hero workshop, fuel delivery in case of fuel run-out, flat tyre support, battery jump start, accidental assistance (on demand) as well as key retrieval support.

The company mentions that customers would be able to enroll themselves for the RSA program for an annual subscription cost of ₹350 which can be paid to the nearest Hero MotoCorp authorized channel-partner.

Hero has also announced that its premium range of bikes - Xtreme 160R, Xtreme 200S and XPulse 200 will get the RSA subscription free of cost for a period of one year. The RSA scheme is effective from October 1, 2020.

In order to push customer engagement ahead of the upcoming festive season Hero MotoCorp recently launched the new Maestro Edge 125 Stealth Edition at ₹72,950 (Ex-Showroom, Delhi). It will be made available across all the authorised Hero dealerships across the country. (More details here)