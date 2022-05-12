HT Auto
Hero Electric partners ReadyAssist to offer service support to its B2B customers

Hero Electric believes that through this initiative, it will be able to strengthen its after-sales services to ensure a hassle-free experience for both D2C and B2B customers.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 May 2022, 11:43 AM
Electric two-wheeler maker Hero Electric has partnered with roadside assistance firm ReadyAssist to provide service support and annual maintenance to its B2B customers. Through this initiative, the EV maker will be able to increase the uptime of customer e-bikes while providing quick and efficient service support to fleets deployed in last-mile delivery. The two companies had earlier collaborated for training and upskilling 20,000 mechanics in EV skill sets across the country.

Hero Electric believes that through this initiative, it will be able to strengthen its after-sales services to ensure a hassle-free experience for both D2C and B2B customers. “The initiative focuses on empowering and increasing awareness for EVs, further encouraging people towards cleaner mobility," said Hero Electric CEO Sohinder Gill.

Both the companies will invest time and money in building a stronger service network of EV technology platform to manage the service life cycle of the vehicle. “The ultimate goal is to provide a five-star after-sale service experience," said ReadyAssist founder and CEO, Vimal Singh SV.

The company has inked numerous partnerships to expand its B2B network and create an ecosystem for accelerating the EV transition in the country. It has leased electric vehicles to last-mile delivery, logistics aggregators and other e-commerce players.

Last month, the company announced that it has collaborated with EVIFY, a tech-enabled electric vehicle-based logistics company, to provide them with 1,000 electric scooters in the next two years. The first 50 units are already in production and will be delivered by next month. Additionally, Hero Electric will also deliver 500 EVs which will be deployed by EVIFY in multiple Tier-II and Tier-III cities by the end of the year. The company recently also partnered with Even Cargo and announced deployment of 10,000 electric vehicles.

First Published Date: 12 May 2022, 11:42 AM IST
