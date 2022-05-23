Here's what Ashneer Grover's Mercedes Maybach number plate reads

Shark Tank judge Ashneer Grover has got a number plate engraved on his Mercedes Maybach with his first name and the first word of his surname, G.

Ashneer Grover, the co-founder of BharatPe, has taken to Instagram to post a picture of himself posing with this new luxury car - a white Mercedes Maybach sedan. The most notable thing about his luxury possession is the number plate on the rear, or should we call it a nameplate? The Shark Tank judge got the number plate engraved on the Maybach with his first name and the first word of his surname, G. The Mercedes Maybach license plate reads, ‘ASHNEER G’.

Flaunting the unique number plate attached to his Maybach, Grover wrote, “The new number plate ;)." The post garnered a lot of attention on social media including over two lakh likes at the time of filing the report. While some questioned the legality of having such a number plate, others praised his classy choice. One follower wrote, “Maybach is the class," while another made a hilarious comment, asking, “Ashneer G? G Maaney genius?"

Mercedes-Benz recently launched the new class Maybach S-Class in the country in two variants, one will be locally produced and the other will be an imported model. The locally produced Mercedes Maybach S-Class 580 costs ₹2.5 crore while the imported car, 680, was priced at ₹3.2 crore (both prices, ex-showroom). The sedan comes with Level 2 automation drive assist systems. It include features like Evasive Drive Assist and Active Brake Assist with cross-traffic function. It also gets autonomous safety features like blind-spot monitoring and lane-keep assist.

Grover is known for his luxury car collection and apart from the latest Maybach S-Class, the entrepreneur reportedly owns a green-colored Porsche Cayman, an Audi A6, a Mercedes-Benz GLS, a Toyota Innova and a Hyundai Verna. The Shark Tank judge is also said to have revealed to the makers of the show that he loves to drive expensive cars.

