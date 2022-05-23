HT Auto
Home Auto News Here's What Ashneer Grover's Mercedes Maybach Number Plate Reads

Here's what Ashneer Grover's Mercedes Maybach number plate reads

Shark Tank judge Ashneer Grover has got a number plate engraved on his Mercedes Maybach with his first name and the first word of his surname, G.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 May 2022, 02:04 PM
Businessman Ashneer Grover posing with this Mercedes Maybach sedan. (ashneer.grover/Instagram)
Businessman Ashneer Grover posing with this Mercedes Maybach sedan. (ashneer.grover/Instagram)
Businessman Ashneer Grover posing with this Mercedes Maybach sedan. (ashneer.grover/Instagram)
Businessman Ashneer Grover posing with this Mercedes Maybach sedan.

Ashneer Grover, the co-founder of BharatPe, has taken to Instagram to post a picture of himself posing with this new luxury car - a white Mercedes Maybach sedan. The most notable thing about his luxury possession is the number plate on the rear, or should we call it a nameplate? The Shark Tank judge got the number plate engraved on the Maybach with his first name and the first word of his surname, G. The Mercedes Maybach license plate reads, ‘ASHNEER G’.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mercedes-benz A-class Limousine (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz A-class Limousine
1332 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 17.5 kmpl
₹39.9Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Gls (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Gls
2925 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 12.5 kmpl
₹1.05Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers
Bmw 3 Series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 3 Series
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 16.13 kmpl
₹42.3Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Audi A4 (HT Auto photo)
Audi A4
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 17.42 kmpl
₹42.34Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.4 kmpl
₹3.78Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers

Flaunting the unique number plate attached to his Maybach, Grover wrote, “The new number plate ;)." The post garnered a lot of attention on social media including over two lakh likes at the time of filing the report. While some questioned the legality of having such a number plate, others praised his classy choice. One follower wrote, “Maybach is the class," while another made a hilarious comment, asking, “Ashneer G? G Maaney genius?"

Mercedes-Benz recently launched the new class Maybach S-Class in the country in two variants, one will be locally produced and the other will be an imported model. The locally produced Mercedes Maybach S-Class 580 costs 2.5 crore while the imported car, 680, was priced at 3.2 crore (both prices, ex-showroom). The sedan comes with Level 2 automation drive assist systems. It include features like Evasive Drive Assist and Active Brake Assist with cross-traffic function. It also gets autonomous safety features like blind-spot monitoring and lane-keep assist.

Grover is known for his luxury car collection and apart from the latest Maybach S-Class, the entrepreneur reportedly owns a green-colored Porsche Cayman, an Audi A6, a Mercedes-Benz GLS, a Toyota Innova and a Hyundai Verna. The Shark Tank judge is also said to have revealed to the makers of the show that he loves to drive expensive cars.

 

 

First Published Date: 23 May 2022, 02:04 PM IST
TAGS: Mercedes Maybach S-Class Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Mahindra has confirmed that Scorpio-N will also be offered with a 4x4 option.
Top 10 features confirmed to arrive in 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N
An employee cleans an imported vehicle at a car showroom in Islamabad.
Pakistan puts ban on all imported cars. Here is why
Mahindra has officially named the upcoming SUV as Scorpio-N.
Mahindra Scorpio-N to debut on June 27, 4x4 option and other highlights here
Mahindra has confirmed that Scorpio-N will also be offered with a 4x4 option.
In pics: Check out first official images of much-awaited Mahindra Scorpio N
The new Darth Vader edition model comes with a menacing-looking black paint scheme with red accents for a sporty appeal.
Yamaha XMax 250cc Darth Vader edition launched: Key highlights

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ 24,752
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
EMI starts from
₹ 11,081
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Watch: Lamborghini Vision GT made from wood is absolutely mindblowing
Watch: Lamborghini Vision GT made from wood is absolutely mindblowing
Mahindra to explore more partnerships for EV components, says CEO
Mahindra to explore more partnerships for EV components, says CEO
Hyundai launches Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition, gets gunmetal wheel
Hyundai launches Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition, gets gunmetal wheel
Here's what Ashneer Grover's Mercedes Maybach number plate reads
Here's what Ashneer Grover's Mercedes Maybach number plate reads
Bentley introduces all-new Bentayga EWB Azure First Edition model
Bentley introduces all-new Bentayga EWB Azure First Edition model

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city