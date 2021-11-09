Here's how much installation of private EV charging stations will cost in Delhi

After submission of an application, the installation and operationalisation of the electric vehicle charger would be completed within seven working days. The single-window portal also allows applicants to schedule the installation of chargers as per their convenience.

Consumers can even opt for a new electrical connection including a pre-paid meter so as to avail reduced EV tariff. They can also choose to continue using existing electrical connection. The capital's government has fixed the charge of electricity consumed through these EV charging points at ₹4.5 per unit.

The space required for installation of such a charger is minimal - one square feet for LEV AC charger and two square feet for AC 001 charger. Both these chargers will be wall-mounted. The DC-001 charger can be installed on a ground having two square metre area and two metres height.

Such a single window facility for installation of private chargers in malls, offices, residential societies and colleges is first such initiative in the country, claimed Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) vice chairman, Jasmine Shah. Gahlot concurred with this, saying, “Such a facilitative process for installing EV chargers has been developed for the first time in India." He added that with widespread installation of chargers, “Delhi will become the best city in the world in terms of accessibility to EV charging points".

(with inputs from PTI)