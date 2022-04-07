HT Auto
Home Auto News General Motors Plans To Resurrect Bolt Ev With Major Advertisement Spending

General Motors plans to resurrect Bolt EV with major advertisement spending

Bringing back customers to Bolt after a year of recalling batteries for all 142,000 vehicles that were sold, will prove quite challenging for GM.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Apr 2022, 10:37 AM
File photo of a Chevrolet Bolt EV vehicle seen on the assembly line at General Motors Orion Assembly in Lake Orion, Michigan, US. (REUTERS)
File photo of a Chevrolet Bolt EV vehicle seen on the assembly line at General Motors Orion Assembly in Lake Orion, Michigan, US. (REUTERS)
File photo of a Chevrolet Bolt EV vehicle seen on the assembly line at General Motors Orion Assembly in Lake Orion, Michigan, US. (REUTERS)
File photo of a Chevrolet Bolt EV vehicle seen on the assembly line at General Motors Orion Assembly in Lake Orion, Michigan, US.

General Motors (GM) is working on preparing an advertising blitz as the company is resuming the production of its Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle and is looking to revive sales. The program to resurrect the Bolt EV among customers comes after GM recalled each unit ever sold because of a rare but destructive battery fire issue.

The automaker will advertise the Bolt and slightly larger Bolt EUV electric vehicles during every Major League Baseball opening-day game on Thursday to tell consumers that the vehicle is back. Chevrolet will spend more on advertising the Bolt this year than any vehicle in its lineup except its top seller, the Silverado pickup truck.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia
999 to 1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also read | GMC Hummer EV has a mystery button that is open for function assignment)

With the advertising solution, GM aims to leave behind the discussion on the battery fire and recall probe and move forward. “It’s always tricky," said Steve Majoros, Chevrolet’s marketing director. “We have done a lot of work to understand the broad perception of the situation. We’re not going to publicly address and come up with some mea culpa. We don’t see broad reputational damage."

Bringing back customers to Bolt after a year of recalling batteries for all 142,000 vehicles that were sold will prove quite challenging for GM. The company had told vehicle owners not to park the vehicle inside and, in some cases, keep them 50 feet away from other vehicles due to battery fire issue.

While Bolt is making a come back, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is still investigating LG because of fires in the vehicles along with other models made by Stellantis NV, Volkswagen AG, Hyundai Motor Co. and Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

Chevy sold a record 24,800 Bolts in 2021. With the Bolt coming back and the Hummer EV and Cadillac Lyriq in production, GM is working to get its EV ambitions back on track.

(with inputs from Bloomberg)

First Published Date: 07 Apr 2022, 10:34 AM IST
TAGS: General Motors GM Bolt EV Chevrolet Bolt
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Ola Electric (centre) has emerged as the second biggest electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India. Ola has pushed Okinawa (right) to third place while Ather Energy (left) is at fifth place.
Top 5 electric two-wheeler brands in India: Ola inches closer to Hero Electric
CNG prices have been hiked in Delhi by 80 paise on Friday, increasing it by ₹4 per kg in the last few days.
Driving in CNG cars in Delhi NCR becomes more expensive: Check new rates
An aerial view of the steel road in Surat. Photo courtesy Twitter/@CSIRCRRI
India's first-ever steel road opens for traffic, showcases sustainable model
A staff at a petrol station points to the rising fuel prices as they reach an all-time high, in Kolkata on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Petrol, diesel prices hiked today after a day's respite. Check new rates
Yamaha MT-15 is likely to gain new golden front forks with the latest gen update. (Representational image of international-spec MT15)
Yamaha MT15 V2.0 bookings now open, launch soon

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Suzuki V-Strom SX 250cc sports adventure tourer launched at ₹2.12 lakh
Suzuki V-Strom SX 250cc sports adventure tourer launched at 2.12 lakh
Tesla to launch Texas Gigafactory tomorrow, the company's fifth Giga plant
Tesla to launch Texas Gigafactory tomorrow, the company's fifth Giga plant
EVs are not becoming cheaper anytime soon, demands could outstrip supply: Report
EVs are not becoming cheaper anytime soon, demands could outstrip supply: Report
Bookings for next-gen Maruti Suzuki Ertiga opened. Check details
Bookings for next-gen Maruti Suzuki Ertiga opened. Check details
General Motors plans to resurrect Bolt EV with major advertisement spending
General Motors plans to resurrect Bolt EV with major advertisement spending

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city