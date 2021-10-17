Home > Auto > News > Fuel prices hiked again on Sunday, petrol crosses 111 in this city
While the petrol rate in most of the country is already above ₹100 a litre mark, diesel prices too have crossed the mark in a dozen states and union territories. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)
Fuel prices hiked again on Sunday, petrol crosses 111 in this city

2 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2021, 09:25 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Petrol and diesel rates have gone up by 4.30 a litre and 5.6 per litre respectively since the last week of September.

Petrol and diesel prices have been increased again on Sunday, for the fourth consecutive day. This comes as the 16th price hike for petrol and 19th for diesel since the oil marketing companies have started hiking the fuel prices after breaking the three-week-long hiatus in September.

Since then, petrol and diesel rates have gone up by 4.30 a litre and 5.6 per litre respectively. Prior to that, the petrol price was hiked by 11.44 a litre between May 4 and July 17. The diesel rate had also gone up by 9.14 a litre during this period.

With the latest price surge, a litre of petrol now costs 111.77 in Mumbai, while diesel in the city is priced at 102.52 per litre. Petrol and diesel prices in Mumbai have been increased by 34 paise and 37 paise respectively on Sunday.

In Delhi, a litre of petrol and diesel now costs 105.84 and 94.57 respectively,35 paise up from Saturday. This is the fourth consecutive time when rates of petrol and diesel in the national capital have been increased by 35 paise.

While the petrol rate in most of the country is already above 100 a litre mark, diesel prices too have crossed the mark in a dozen states and union territories. Diesel prices have crossed the century mark in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chattisgarh, Bihar, Kerala, Karnataka and Ladakh.

Petrol is currently selling at around 110 a litre in many cities across the country. In Bengaluru, a litre of petrol and diesel prices are currently 109.53 and 100.37 respectively. In Hyderabad, a litre of petrol and diesel now sell at 110.09 and 103.08.

Both petrol and diesel are currently priced at 106.43 per litre and 97.68 per litre respectively in Kolkata. In Chennai, petrol and diesel cost 103.01 per litre and 98.92 per litre respectively.

  • First Published Date : 17 Oct 2021, 09:25 AM IST
