Formula 1: Kevin Magnussen replaces Russia’s Nikita Mazepin as Haas driver
Formula One team Haas has replaced Russia's Nikita Mazepin as its first choice driver for this season's world racing championship. On Wednesday, Haas announced that its former Danish driver Kevin Magnussen would replace Mazepin after two years.
Magnussen has been part of the Haas Formula One team since 2017 when he made his debut.
Trending CarsFind More Cars
However, Haas had replaced Magnussen with Mazepin when the team restructured around financial crunch during the Covid-19 crisis.
Magnussen will partner Mick Schumacher as Haas drivers for the upcoming Formula One season. The season starts in Bahrain on March 20 after a final three-day test starting today.
Guenther Steiner, chief of the Haas F1 team, said, "When looking for a driver who could bring value to the team, not to mention a wealth of Formula One experience, Kevin was a straightforward decision for us. Kevin’s immediate availability means we can tap into him as a resource for pre-season testing alongside both Mick Schumacher and (reserve) Pietro Fittipaldi."
Meanwhile, former Formula One driver Nikita Mazepin and his father Dmitry have been named on an EU sanctions blacklist after being fired by the US-owned F1 team following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The sanction means that Mazepin would have been unable to compete in many of the races even if his contract had not been terminated.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a 'special military operation', has led to a barrage of sanctions with ally Belarus also punished.