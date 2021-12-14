Ford Mustang Mach-E police vehicles to go under testing from next year

After Ford Mustang Mach-E the first electric vehicle to pass the Michigan State Police 2022 evaluation, the Department of Homeland Security has now shown its interest in the EV. This interest is backed by US President Joe Biden's executive order that shows a clear reference.

“In early 2022, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will begin field-testing the Ford Mustang Mach-E ZEV for use in its law enforcement fleet, which currently consists of over 30,000 vehicles," stated a quote in an Inside EVs report.

The order contains only this specific vehicle-related note which directs other federal agencies to stop buying light-duty internal combustion vehicles by 2027.

However, it is not clear yet what type of Mustang Mach-E the Homeland Security will test next year as Ford does not make a model, especially for officials. The all-electric Ford Pro police pilot vehicle based on the 2021 Mustang Mach-E SUV that cleared the Michigan State Police department's evaluation is not entirely optimised for the usage of officials as it is not equipped to accommodate police equipment.

It is being expected that with the increasing interest of the police department and the recent presidential order, Ford may start developing a version of EV specifically catering needs of the officials soon.

The EV that successfully completed the evaluation of the Michigan department, is based on the Mach-E GT that offers a dual-motor all-wheel-drive technology. The engine can create a power of 480 hp and a peak torque of 813 Nm. It also comes with a range of 402 km. An earlier report also stated that Ford has also submitted the Mustang Mach-E for police duty in the United Kingdom. The automaker had informed that many departments there have also shown their interest to use this EV in their fleet.