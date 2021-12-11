Ford aiming to triple production of Mustang Mach-E by 2023

Ford is currently focusing on increasing its production of electric vehicles as it is pitting itself global EV maker Tesla and also automakers who are stressing on their electrification plans such as Volkswagen and Stellantis.

The automaker also recently stated that it going to double its production capacity of EVs to six lakh per year by 2023. This will include its upcoming Lightning electric pickup truck and E-Transit Van. Farley shared that with this move, the company will become the second-largest electric vehicle producer within the next couple of years. Ford also has massive investment plans up its sleeves that will help the company to expand its electrification goals rapidly as it is aiming to gain the top spot in EV manufacturing.

In an earlier report, the automaker had stated that it is aiming to make 40 per cent of its sales all-electric by 2030 though producing six lakh electric vehicles will roughly contribute only 10 per cent of its entire global production capacity.

(With inputs from Reuters)