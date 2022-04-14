HT Auto
Home Auto News Ford Mustang Becomes World's Best Selling Sports Coupe For 7th Year In A Row

Ford Mustang becomes world's best-selling sports coupe for 7th year in a row

The strongest demand for Ford Mustang in 2021 was witnessed in the US, representing 76% of global sales.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Apr 2022, 05:45 PM
The strongest demand for Ford Mustang in 2021 was witnessed in the US.
The strongest demand for Ford Mustang in 2021 was witnessed in the US.
The strongest demand for Ford Mustang in 2021 was witnessed in the US.
The strongest demand for Ford Mustang in 2021 was witnessed in the US.

Ford Mustang was the best-selling sports coupe in the world last year, grabbing the title for the seventh year in a row, according to Ford's analysis of registration data from S&P Global Mobility. The Mustang brand retained its sales crown for 2021 led by the 5.0-liter V8 performance, Mustang Mach 1, and the track-ready Mustang Shelby GT500, the most powerful street-legal Ford in history.

The strongest demand for Mustang in 2021 was witnessed in the US, representing 76% of global sales. Other markets that saw growth in Mustang sales in 2021 include New Zealand, up 54.3%, Brazil, up 37.3%, and South Korea, up 16.6%. For those who wanted a Mustang of their own, customers retail orders nearly doubled in 2021 compared to the previous year.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Ford Figo (HT Auto photo)
Ford Figo
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ford Ecosport (HT Auto photo)
Ford Ecosport
1496 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ford Endeavour (HT Auto photo)
Ford Endeavour
1996 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 32.75 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ford Freestyle (HT Auto photo)
Ford Freestyle
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.27 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen Polo (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Polo
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.83 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also read | Ford F-Series sales decline by 31% in first quarter amid semiconductor shortage)

To keep up the momentum, Ford is offering five new special editions in its Mustang lineup including Mustang Ice White which is also available on Mustang Mach-E, Shelby GT500 Heritage Edition, GT California Special, Coastal Limited and Stealth. From Mustang EcoBoost to Shelby GT500, there is a special edition at every performance level for muscle car enthusiasts.

For the 2022 model year, Mustang has gained eight new color options including Ford Performance-exclusive Code Orange on Shelby GT500, while Brittany Blue Metallic returns specifically for Shelby GT500 Heritage and Coastal Limited models. Additional new colors available across the lineup include Atlas Blue Metallic, Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat, Dark Matter Gray Metallic, Eruption Green Metallic, Grabber Blue Metallic and Mischievous Purple Metallic.

The newest member of Mustang family, the Mach-E also had a successful 2021. It received the title of North American Utility Vehicle of the Year honor, Car and Driver’s 2021 EV of the Year, 2021 Wards 10 Best award and a 2022 Kelley Blue Book Best Buy Award. Mustang Mach-E was also recently named a finalist for the 2022 World Car of the Year.

 

First Published Date: 14 Apr 2022, 05:45 PM IST
TAGS: Ford Ford Mustang Mustang Mach-E
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

The new Huracan Tecnica features a styling inspired by the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 hypercar.
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica, rival to Porsche 911 GT3, breaks cover
Next-gen Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Bookings for next-gen Maruti Suzuki Ertiga opened. Check details
For 2022, the Yamaha XMax 300SP carries over its signature sharp and aggressive look.
2022 Yamaha XMax 300SP launched with notable updates
Variant and colour details on the new Ertiga MPV have been leaked online just ahead of the launch.
2022 Maruti Ertiga variants, colours leaked ahead of launch
Before you buy car insurance, you need to undertake thorough research to ensure that you are selecting the insurance policy that suits all your needs perfectly.
Tips to Get Discounts on Car Insurance

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Porsche sales stumble in Q1 due to supply snarls, coronavirus restrictions
Porsche sales stumble in Q1 due to supply snarls, coronavirus restrictions
Germany aims to scrap hybrid car subsidies earlier than planned
Germany aims to scrap hybrid car subsidies earlier than planned
Trouve H2 hyper maxi electric scooter official teased: Check key details here
Trouve H2 hyper maxi electric scooter official teased: Check key details here
World's first-ever all-electric tanker to begin ship-refuelling operations
World's first-ever all-electric tanker to begin ship-refuelling operations
In pics: Honda City e:HEV Hybrid sedan breaks cover
In pics: Honda City e:HEV Hybrid sedan breaks cover

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city