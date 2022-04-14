Ford Mustang becomes world's best-selling sports coupe for 7th year in a row

The strongest demand for Ford Mustang in 2021 was witnessed in the US, representing 76% of global sales.

Ford Mustang was the best-selling sports coupe in the world last year, grabbing the title for the seventh year in a row, according to Ford's analysis of registration data from S&P Global Mobility. The Mustang brand retained its sales crown for 2021 led by the 5.0-liter V8 performance, Mustang Mach 1, and the track-ready Mustang Shelby GT500, the most powerful street-legal Ford in history.

The strongest demand for Mustang in 2021 was witnessed in the US, representing 76% of global sales. Other markets that saw growth in Mustang sales in 2021 include New Zealand, up 54.3%, Brazil, up 37.3%, and South Korea, up 16.6%. For those who wanted a Mustang of their own, customers retail orders nearly doubled in 2021 compared to the previous year.

To keep up the momentum, Ford is offering five new special editions in its Mustang lineup including Mustang Ice White which is also available on Mustang Mach-E, Shelby GT500 Heritage Edition, GT California Special, Coastal Limited and Stealth. From Mustang EcoBoost to Shelby GT500, there is a special edition at every performance level for muscle car enthusiasts.

For the 2022 model year, Mustang has gained eight new color options including Ford Performance-exclusive Code Orange on Shelby GT500, while Brittany Blue Metallic returns specifically for Shelby GT500 Heritage and Coastal Limited models. Additional new colors available across the lineup include Atlas Blue Metallic, Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat, Dark Matter Gray Metallic, Eruption Green Metallic, Grabber Blue Metallic and Mischievous Purple Metallic.

The newest member of Mustang family, the Mach-E also had a successful 2021. It received the title of North American Utility Vehicle of the Year honor, Car and Driver’s 2021 EV of the Year, 2021 Wards 10 Best award and a 2022 Kelley Blue Book Best Buy Award. Mustang Mach-E was also recently named a finalist for the 2022 World Car of the Year.

