Ford issues safety recall for 115,000 vehicles in US: Which models are affected?

Ford Motor has issued a safety recall for nearly 115,000 units of 2021 and 2022 model-year Bronco Sport and Escape SUVs due to a potential reduction in the vehicles' power brake performance. The issue is related to the friction coefficient of the rear brake linings being below specification, as per findings by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

During a a stopping-distance test compliance audit conducted by the safety agency on the 2021 Bronco Sport, it was found that the vehicle took almost 192 meters or 630-feet to stop when the brake power assist unit was inoperative as compared to the federally regulated distance of 168 meters.

However, Ford informed NHTSA that as per its internal certification tests from December 2018, the stopping distance is just under 150 meters but when the carmaker re-tested a vehicle under the same circumstances, the vehicle took almost 178 meters to stop. Post this, the safety agency informed Ford that this can increase the risk of an accident in certain situations.

The similar braking system has been used in the 2021–2022 Ford Escape SUVs and thus, the NHTSA compliance test also relates to that vehicle. However, not all 2021 and 2022 Bronco Sports and Escapes are being recalled because the problem only affects vehicles that were built without a vacuum sensor in the brake vacuum booster.

In vehicles that have a vacuum sensor, the brake system is capable of detecting a booster malfunction while the ABS module can compensate for the friction.

Ford will start notifying affected customers from January 10 and will ask them to take their vehicles to authorised dealerships to get them fixed. The carmaker also informed that it is not aware of any accidents or crashes that may have occurred due to the issue in the rear brake linings of the recalled vehicles.