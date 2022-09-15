HT Auto
Ford Expands Mustang Lineup With Sinister Looking Dark Horse Model

Ford expands Mustang lineup with sinister-looking Dark Horse model

The Ford Mustang Dark Horse flaunts the capability of a sports car and features carbon fiber wheels from Carbon Revolution.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 15 Sep 2022, 11:10 AM
Ford Mustang Dark Horse
Ford Motor Company has expanded its Mustang lineup with the new sinister-looking Mustang Dark Horse which comes equipped with a 5.0-liter V8 engine which churns out 500 horsepower. It took around three years for Ford engineers to create the Mustang Dark Horse, which flaunts the capability of a sports car and features carbon fiber wheels from Carbon Revolution. Mustang Dark Horse is the first new performance name for the brand since Mustang Bullitt was introduced in 2001.

The all-new 2024 Mustang served as the foundation for the Mustang Dark Horse, which has been transformed with a digitally immersive cockpit, new engines and styling. The engine has been specially modified with piston connecting rods first introduced in the 760-horsepower Ford Performance Mustang Shelby GT500. Mustang Dark Horse will deliver the highest level of performance in the all-new Mustang family.

(Also read | Ford India employees looking forward to tripartite talks for severance package)

Front look of Ford Mustang Dark Horse
Additionally, the Mustang Dark Horse includes a dual throttle-body intake design to improve engine breathing, accentuated by the open nostrils in the front grille. “We’ve taken the all-new Mustang, the best of our new 5.0-liter V8 performance, and added power, improved the aero, tires, steering and provided an interactive cockpit to create a Mustang that goes beyond any 5.0-liter Mustang before it," said Ed Krenz, Ford Mustang chief nameplate engineer.

Transmission duties on the Ford Mustang Dark Horse are done by unique six-speed TREMEC manual transmission that connects to the driver through a standard 3D-printed titanium shift ball. There is also an option to choose Ford’s advanced 10-speed automatic transmission with sport paddle shifters.

Aesthetically, the Ford Mustang Dark Horse features chassis tuning, larger rear sway bars and heavy-duty front shocks. It also gets 19-inch Brembo front six piston brakes with 13.9-inch rotors. Inside the cockpit, it gets a thicker, flat-bottomed steering wheel wrapped in suede and finished with Bright Indigo Blue accent. There is also a 12.4-inch digital instrument cluster with customizable screens.

