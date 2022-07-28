HT Auto
Home Auto News Ford Ceo Warns Of Job Cuts, Says Company ‘absolutely Has Too Many People’

Ford CEO warns of job cuts, says company ‘absolutely has too many people’

Ford has reported a stronger-than-expected Q2 performance but CEO Jim Farley admits costs are not competitive enough.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Jul 2022, 09:15 AM
File photo of Ford CEO Jim Farley posing next to a model of F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck. (REUTERS)
File photo of Ford CEO Jim Farley posing next to a model of F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck. (REUTERS)
File photo of Ford CEO Jim Farley posing next to a model of F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck. (REUTERS)
File photo of Ford CEO Jim Farley posing next to a model of F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck.

A spate of job cuts may be in the offing at Ford Motor Co. with CEO Jim Farley looking at streamlining processes and hinting at a possible downsizing exercise in the company. Ford has been looking at bringing down costs and needs resources to power its electric vehicle (EV) ambitions.

As per Bloomberg, Farley pointed to Ford having more employees than it actually requires during a call with analysts to discuss the company's Q2 earnings which were higher than previously expected. “We absolutely have too many people in some places, no doubt about it," he reportedly said. "We have skills that don’t work any more, and we have jobs that need to change."

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Ford Figo (HT Auto photo)
Ford Figo
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.5 kmpl
₹5.49 - 8.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ford Aspire (HT Auto photo)
Ford Aspire
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.5 kmpl
₹7.24 - 8.73 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ford Freestyle (HT Auto photo)
Ford Freestyle
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.5 kmpl
₹7.27 - 9.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ford Ecosport (HT Auto photo)
Ford Ecosport
1496 cc | Petrol | Manual | 15.9 kmpl
₹7.99 - 11.78 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ford Endeavour (HT Auto photo)
Ford Endeavour
1996 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.9 kmpl
₹32.75 - 36.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.97 kmpl
₹5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read: Ford workers in Chennai face uncertain future after last EcoSport SUV roll out)

Q2 sales for Ford were up by 50 per cent compared to the same period of last year. The company also reported $2.9 billion in operating cash flow and $3.6 billion in adjusted free cash flow. Farley underlined the strong showing and pointed to the fact that it comes on the back of persisting challenges. And challenges are more than likely to remain in the foreseeable future. “We know our costs are not competitive at Ford. We are not satisfied."

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Ford is aiming to have a formidable say in the world of EVs and plans to manufacture around two million EVs each year by 2026. This would require a total fund pump of around $50 billion. And that's a huge figure. Farley is aware that Ford has a rich legacy but the legacy also comes at the cost of a complex structuring from within. “The tension point for us, though, is complexity. Ford is way too complex. We are planning much less complexity in our Blue business and that is a theme that will run through Blue for years to come," he said, referring to Ford Blue, the new name for the unit that is responsible for popular models powered by conventional engines.

But although Falrey has been candid in his admission of flab that needs to be cut at Ford, he has not spelt out the process of doing so or given out any timelines.

First Published Date: 28 Jul 2022, 09:14 AM IST
TAGS: Ford Ford Motor Company Jim Farley
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Indonesia - which is home to the world's third-largest tropical forests but is also its biggest producer of palm oil - has steadily increased the portion in its biodiesel mandate derived from palm oil since 2018 to boost demand.
Can your car run on palm oil blended fuel? This country may have the answer
The off-road-worthy Lamborghini comes with additional lighting systems, body cladding and more accessories to take on a tough challenge.
In pics: This Lamborghini likes it rough, rages on challenging terrain
File photo used for representational purpose.
Delhi govt asks cab aggregators to share cost to train women as drivers
The latest ProDrive racing simulator was designed to be a visually-striking product while still offering a high level of performance that gamers expect.
This race simulator costs nearly as much as Tesla Model 3, and is made for speed
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates after winning the French Formula One Grand Prix at Paul Ricard racetrack in Le Castellet, France.
French Grand Prix: Max Verstappen wins after Charles Leclerc crashes out

Trending this Week

2022 Honda Forza 150 
Honda Forza 150 India launch rumours surface
Triton Electric Vehicle has announced that it will soon launch two-wheelers and three-wheelers in India which will be powered by hydrogen fuel.
Tesla rival Triton EV to launch hydrogen fuel two-wheelers in India
Ford EcoSport was the last model rolled out of Chennai plant. (Image: LinkedIn/Samuel Iyadurai)
Ford India rolls out last car from Chennai plant, a white EcoSport
The 2022 Grand Vitara will be the new flagship SUV for Maruti Suzuki. 
2022 Maruti Grand Vitara is finally here: Variant wise feature details revealed
Mahindra Scorpio-N is offered with both petrol and diesel engine options.
Mahindra Scorpio-N introductory prices for automatic and 4WD variants revealed

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Honda Motorcycle begins exports of SP125 motorcycle to Australia, New Zealand
Honda Motorcycle begins exports of SP125 motorcycle to Australia, New Zealand
Tata Motors loss widens to ₹4,951 crore in June quarter as JLR sales dip
Tata Motors loss widens to 4,951 crore in June quarter as JLR sales dip
Hop Oxo receives over 5000 bookings before launch, bookings stop temporarily
Hop Oxo receives over 5000 bookings before launch, bookings stop temporarily
Toyota, Suzuki to partially shut Pakistan plants: Here is why
Toyota, Suzuki to partially shut Pakistan plants: Here is why
Hero launches 2022 Xtreme 160R, will go against Pulsar N160 & TVS Apache RTR 160
Hero launches 2022 Xtreme 160R, will go against Pulsar N160 & TVS Apache RTR 160

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city