Battery type and capacity
The most important and expensive component of any electric vehicle is the battery alongside the electric motor. There are multiple types of battery options for electric vehicles - lithium-ion (Li-ion), molten salt (Na-NiCl2), nickel-metal hydride (Ni-MH), lithium sulphur (Li-S), lead-acid etc. In India, lithium-ion and lead-acid are the two battery types most used in EVs.
The lead-acid batteries come cheaper compared to lithium-ion batteries. The Evs with lead-acid batteries eventually is cheaper than the electric vehicles powered by li-ion batteries. But there is a significant downside of lead-acid batteries.
The life cycle of a lead-acid battery is much lower than a lithium-ion unit. This means the owner of a lead-acid battery-powered EV has to replace the battery sooner than a li-ion powered EV owner. The lead-acid batteries are also proven to be more harmful to the environment than doing good. Replacing an EV's battery can burn a hole in the customer's pocket. Therefore the battery type plays a key role in deciding the EV.
The customer should focus on battery capacity as well. The rule here is simple. The more the battery capacity is, the longer the range of the EV.