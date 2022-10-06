HT Auto
Home Auto News Five Power Packed Factors Propelling Indian Auto Sector This Festive Season

Five power-packed factors propelling Indian auto sector this festive season

The past few years may have seen a lull but the ongoing festive season promises to bring in the biggest cheer in the Indian automotive market.
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 06 Oct 2022, 11:04 AM
File photo used for representational purpose.
File photo used for representational purpose.
File photo used for representational purpose.
File photo used for representational purpose.

It is a good time to be in the Indian automotive space, one that has had to wade through choppy waters since 2019 and all through the Covid-19 years of 2020 and 2021. While the pandemic has not exactly vanished entirely, the missing positive sentiments have returned and how. Festive period in the country usually sees the Indian automotive sector doing brisk business but the ongoing period may well be one of its best in a long time.

(Also read: This October may be bumper month for car sales, figures could be best in decade)

If sales trends from second half of September is anything to go by, October may well be a blockbuster year for the Indian automotive sector cutting across all segments. The passenger vehicle segment in particular is poised to take centerstage with a slew of new and updated model launches bringing in potential customers by the droves. But industry experts predict a growing momentum in the two-wheeler and commercial vehicle segments as well.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.79Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.89Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.5Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.4Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.49Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Here are five factors that are adding wind to the sails of the Indian automotive sector this festive season:

Pandemic on the decline

Covid pandemic ravaged many sectors through the course of 2020 and 2021 and the global automotive sector was just one of many. With lockdowns and a slew of restrictions, the Indian automotive market was hardly immune either. But the pandemic has since lost its tooth and many are regarding it as an endemic which means a far slower rate of spread than a pandemic. Obviously then, this has had a multi-pronged positive impact with demand and production now reaching normal levels.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Semiconductor chip issue easing off

The massive shortage in semiconductor chip hurt production and supply lines like never before. The automotive industry at large took a massive hit but the shortage is now easing. Many manufacturers are reporting increased levels of production which means delivery timelines are poised to come down.

New model launches

Almost every single manufacturer had to revisit launch timelines during the pandemic which meant that there was a backlog. And 2021 came much like a pressure tap opened. And with new launches, there is always an impetus to demand as well.

Robust demand

Demand for two and four-wheelers has been steadily increasing in the Indian car market. While pandemic period saw pre-owned vehicle segment doing great business, the focus is now back on a shiny new set of wheels. The sentiments in urban as well as rural sections is largely positive which is a clear indication that sales figures this October could be massive shot in the arm.

Aspirational value

The luxury car market is been going from strength to strength in India in recent times. But even in the mass-market segment, SUVs are faring stronger than every other segment. Aspirational value is playing a large part in getting buyers towards not just cars but high-end bikes as well.

 

First Published Date: 06 Oct 2022, 11:04 AM IST
TAGS: Car sales Auto sales
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Tiago EV is being offered with two battery pack options - a 19.2 kWh unit and a more capable 24 kWh unit. Each of these battery packs offer a different per-charge range figure.
In Pics: Tiago EV races in as an affordable battery car for the masses
The model EV charging station
India's first-ever miniature EV charging station for highway unveiled
Geeta Phogat took the delivery of the Mahindra Scorpio-N. (Image: Twitter/Geeta Phogat)
Anand Mahindra welcomes Olympian Geeta Phogat to Scorpio-N family
Ford is yet to reveal when this technology will be available in mass market.
Smartphone tech prowess may help Ford cars detect 'hidden' pedestrians
Screengrab taken from the video posted on Twitter by Delhi Police. 
Delhi Police shares viral video to underline why helmet is your best buddy

Trending this Week

Jawa 42 sits below the Perak which is also a bobber.
Jawa 42 Bobber launched, is the most affordable bobber in the Indian market
Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 is the first luxury electric car to be assembled in India. The German auto giant rolled out the first unit from its Chakan production facility in Maharashtra.
Launched: First ‘Made in India’ luxury electric car with 857 km range
Tiago EV from Tata Motors is backing its feature lists and multiple battery options to strike a chord with potential buyers.
Tata Tiago EV launched: The electric car for the aam aadmi. Check price & range
Screenshot from video posted on Twitter by @QinduoXu.
Watch: Experiment sees Chinese car ‘floating’ off ground at 230 kmph speed
The model EV charging station
India's first-ever miniature EV charging station for highway unveiled

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Ola S1 electric scooter witnesses nearly 10x normal sales on Dussehra
Ola S1 electric scooter witnesses nearly 10x normal sales on Dussehra
Audi RS 4 Avant and RS 5 get Competition packages, promises intense exhaust note
Audi RS 4 Avant and RS 5 get Competition packages, promises intense exhaust note
Curious case of China's ₹9 lakh hot EV. And why its success is indefinite
Curious case of China's 9 lakh hot EV. And why its success is indefinite
Delhi govt gets over 2,000 complaints in two days of old vehicles parked in city
Delhi govt gets over 2,000 complaints in two days of old vehicles parked in city
After hitting speed bump, Toyota's first mass-produced EV back on track
After hitting speed bump, Toyota's first mass-produced EV back on track

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city