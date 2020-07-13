Five million vehicles: Suzuki Motorcycle India hits major landmark

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) on Monday said it has rolled out its 50th lakh vehicle from its manufacturing facility at Kherki Dhaula, Gurugram.

A unit of the recently launched BS 6 compliant Suzuki GIXXER SF 250 became the vehicle to reach the milestone, SMIPL said in a statement.

“This year, Suzuki Motor Corporation celebrates 100-year anniversary. We are thrilled to add another feather to our success story in India by rolling out the 5 millionth Suzuki two-wheeler product," SMIPL Managing Director Koichiro Hirao said.

This milestone is a testimony to the immense love and trust reposed by our customers on Suzuki products," Hirao added.

(Also read: Suzuki Motorcycle India hikes pricing of Intruder BS 6)

The milestone comes close on the heels of the company registering 5.7 per cent growth in 2019-20 over 2018-19. The company sells a range of scooters and motorycles in India, including its bestselling 125cc scooter – Suzuki Access 125; motorcycle GIXXER 250 and 150 series, Intruder and Burgman Street, among others.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.