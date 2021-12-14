First batch of BMW iX SUV sold out on Day 1 of launch in India

The flagship EV from BMW will compete in the luxury EV space in the country with rivals such as Mercedes-Benz EQC, Audi e-Tron and Jaguar I-Pace. It is a massive show of intent from the company that it is looking to push its way towards clean mobility. "We were confident that the first-ever BMW iX will be a sought-after product. With all units sold on the first day, we are now preparing to fulfill the demands of other customers who are waiting to own this exclusive electric BMW SAV," said BMW Group India President, Vikram Pawah.

BMW iX SUV comes as the first of the three pure electric vehicles that the company has planned for the Indian market. The model is powered by dual high-voltage electric motors that come fitted to each axle. The all-electric iX is claimed to come with a max range of 425 km on a single charge. The electric SUV is capable of accelerating from 0-100 kmph in 6.1 seconds.

