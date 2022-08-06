HT Auto
Home Auto News Fast And Furious. And Faulty? 0

Fast and furious. And faulty? 0

A possible brake fault on as many as 19 Ferrari models could lead to safety concerns.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Aug 2022, 11:57 AM
Ferrari Roma (in pic) is one among several models from the iconic brand to be part of a recall list.
Ferrari Roma (in pic) is one among several models from the iconic brand to be part of a recall list.
Ferrari Roma (in pic) is one among several models from the iconic brand to be part of a recall list.
Ferrari Roma (in pic) is one among several models from the iconic brand to be part of a recall list.

Built for speed, driven for thrill, Ferrari cars have been iconic not just for how they look but how they move. But what if all that speed and momentum just can't be tamed? That may well be the case in as many as 23,500 Ferrari units that have now been recalled across North America in order to check - and fix - a potential fault in the braking systems.

For purely bragging rights, it is fine to go from zero to 100 kmph in a matter of seconds and Ferrari cars have repeatedly shown that cutting through the wind is just another day out and about for them. But stopping power is equally important and this crucial aspect is what is now being put under scrutiny in as many as 19 models manufactured since 2005. The list includes some seriously fast machines like Ferrari Portofino, 812, Pista, Spider, F8 Tributo and Roma. Needless to say, many of these models are also super-exclusive units reserved for only a select few.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Ferrari Purosanguesuv (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ferrari Purosanguesuv
 
₹3 - 3.35 Crore* *Expected Price
View Details
Ferrari Portofino (HT Auto photo)
Ferrari Portofino
3855 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.5 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ferrari Roma (HT Auto photo)
Ferrari Roma
3855 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 8.93 kmpl
₹3.76 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ferrari Portofino Facelift (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ferrari Portofino Facelift
3900 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹3.8 - 3.9 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Ferrari F8 Tributo (HT Auto photo)
Ferrari F8 Tributo
3902 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 7.75 kmpl
₹4.02 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ferrari 812 (HT Auto photo)
Ferrari 812
6496 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹5.2 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The filings made by National Highway Traffic Safety Administration or NHTSA in the United States reportedly point to a possible fault with the brake fluid reservoir cap. In the worst of cases, this could possibly lead to brake fluid to leak and this would affect the braking capabilities on the said vehicle.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Owners of the potentially-affected vehicles are being urged to keep a close eye on brake fluid levels and in case of a warning signal, refrain from driving.

Car manufacturers are increasingly resorting to recalling vehicles to check potential faults with the fear of NHTSA action looming if they fail to do so.

First Published Date: 06 Aug 2022, 10:26 AM IST
TAGS: Ferrari
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai Venue have been two leading competitors of each other in the sub-compact SUV segment of the Indian market. These two sub-compact models also rival the likes of Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet along with Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. 
In pics: Venue vs Brezza - which sub-compact SUV would you choose?
File photo of BMW logo. (Used for representational purpose )
BMW says will roll out 15 fully-electric models by end of 2022
Ferrari SP Monza 1 (in pic) and Ferrari SP Monza 2 are counted in the list of some of the most desirable vehicles in the world.
Expensive Ferrari supercars set to be even more expensive. Blame it on inflation
File photo use for representational purpose only
Over 52,000 road accidents occurred under 'hit and run' category in 2020
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the construction site of Tesla gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin.
Elon Musk antics may be turning owners, would-be Tesla owners away

Trending this Week

Sid Lal, CEO at Royal Enfield, showcasing the upcoming Hunter 350 motorcycle which will be launched on August 7. (Image courtesy: Instagram/Sid Lal)
Royal Enfield CEO unveils Hunter 350 motorcycle ahead of August 7 launch
Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV was launched in India at a starting price of ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes up to ₹23.90 lakh.
Scorpio-N record bookings help Mahindra shares to soar
Toyota Motor has launched a new variant of the flagship SUV Fortuner called Leader in South East Asian markets.
Toyota Fortuner has a new variant, and is the Leader of the pack
National Highway for Electric Vehicle (NHEV) has announced that the trial run for India's first electric highway between Delhi and Jaipur will start from September 9, 2022. (File photo)
Delhi-Jaipur electric highway, India's first, to start trial run from September
Hero Electric will deliver the scooters through showrooms.
Hero Electric to accept bookings online, deliver scooters through showrooms

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

India has nearly 14 lakh EVs on road, over half of them are three-wheelers
India has nearly 14 lakh EVs on road, over half of them are three-wheelers
Toyota gets nod to expand Bidadi facility to produce hybrid cars in Karnataka
Toyota gets nod to expand Bidadi facility to produce hybrid cars in Karnataka
Fast and furious. And faulty? Over 23,000 Ferrari units recalled
Fast and furious. And faulty? Over 23,000 Ferrari units recalled
US automakers say 70% of EVs will not qualify for tax credit under senate bill
US automakers say 70% of EVs will not qualify for tax credit under senate bill
'Airbag costs ₹800…': Nitin Gadkari underlines need safer vehicles
'Airbag costs 800…': Nitin Gadkari underlines need safer vehicles

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city