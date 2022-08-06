Fast and furious. And faulty? 0

A possible brake fault on as many as 19 Ferrari models could lead to safety concerns.

Built for speed, driven for thrill, Ferrari cars have been iconic not just for how they look but how they move. But what if all that speed and momentum just can't be tamed? That may well be the case in as many as 23,500 Ferrari units that have now been recalled across North America in order to check - and fix - a potential fault in the braking systems.

For purely bragging rights, it is fine to go from zero to 100 kmph in a matter of seconds and Ferrari cars have repeatedly shown that cutting through the wind is just another day out and about for them. But stopping power is equally important and this crucial aspect is what is now being put under scrutiny in as many as 19 models manufactured since 2005. The list includes some seriously fast machines like Ferrari Portofino, 812, Pista, Spider, F8 Tributo and Roma. Needless to say, many of these models are also super-exclusive units reserved for only a select few.

The filings made by National Highway Traffic Safety Administration or NHTSA in the United States reportedly point to a possible fault with the brake fluid reservoir cap. In the worst of cases, this could possibly lead to brake fluid to leak and this would affect the braking capabilities on the said vehicle.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Owners of the potentially-affected vehicles are being urged to keep a close eye on brake fluid levels and in case of a warning signal, refrain from driving.

Car manufacturers are increasingly resorting to recalling vehicles to check potential faults with the fear of NHTSA action looming if they fail to do so.

First Published Date: