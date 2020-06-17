In good news for everyone who has been yearning for a vacation but may be cautious against getting on trains, planes and public buses, India's first commercially approved motorhome - LuxeCamper - was launched in the country on Wednesday with the promise of a new experience that may also be a safe bet in current times of social distancing amid Covid-19 pandemic.

Campervan Camps and Holidays India, a Bengaluru based start-up, launched LuxeCamper which was unveiled by Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa. The company claims that the premium motorhome has received approval from Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) as per AIS 124 standards and offer unprarlled comfort on the road, especially on long journeys.

The motorhome can accommodate four people and has two queen beds inside. There is a motorised and suspended queen bed at the front while the second is at the rear and also serves as a lounge. There is a wardrobe to store clothes while temperature controls take care of both heating and cooling requirements. There is also a toilet with hot and cold shower options.

The lounge area over at the rear doubles up as queen bed.





While the need for a hotel is quite eliminated by all the features above, outside food can also be skipped thanks to a fully functional kitchenette that comes with an induction, stove and gas hobs, toaster, electric kettle, a microwave oven, fridge and freezer.

A view of the kitchenette inside the LuxeCamper.

LuxeCamper is fitted with skylight and five bi-directional fans.

Forget infotainment screens because the motorhome comes equipped with two smart TVs and a Bluetooth music system. And if safety is a concern out on roads, LuxeCamper seeks to allay fears with 360-degree cameras, emergency exits, fire extinguishers, first-aid kits, speed governor and a GPS tracker. And then there are provisions for 4G WiFi support, A/C power sockets, outdoor barbeque connection, external shower and even a bicycle rack for camping purposes.

While camping and therefore motorhomes are quite a common sight in western countries, the concept has so far not taken off in India. Tiger Ramesh, Founder, Campervan Camps and Holidays India, is of the opinion that LuxeCamper would address the concerns that many may have so far had with the idea. "Our endeavour is to offer an all-new safe and exquisite travel experience that brings together comfort and style, like never before," he said in a press statement issued by the company. "As there are no readymade motorhomes available in India for tourism purpose, we decided to design and manufacture our own motorhomes. With these beautifully designed LuxeCampers, our aim is to provide travellers the opportunity to deep dive into unexplored destinations by personalizing their travel trails and activities."

Going an extra mile, Campervan Camps and Holidays India has also parterned with several small lodges and homestays in lesser-known but exquisite destinations for people in LuxeCampers to halt at if they so wish.