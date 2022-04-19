HT Auto
Home Auto News E Mobility Platform Moeving To Deploy 5,000 More Electric Vehicles This Year

E-mobility platform MoEVing to deploy 5,000 more electric vehicles this year

MoEVing has plans to scale up its fleet to 10,000 EVs along with 100 charging hubs in 30 cities by 2023.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Apr 2022, 07:23 AM
File photo of MoEVing commercial vehicle
File photo of MoEVing commercial vehicle
File photo of MoEVing commercial vehicle
File photo of MoEVing commercial vehicle

E-mobility tech platform MoEVing has announced that it is expanding its operation to various Tier-II cities in the country including Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. Thus, it plans to deploy 5,000 more electric vehicles in these markets this year. The company already has over 1,000 electric two- and three-wheelers in operation, and it will soon add more to its fleet.

MoEVing is already present in 16 cities spread across 11 states including Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Lucknow, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, and Coimbatore. It will soon add four more cities to its network - Surat, Meerut, Agra and Jalandhar. The company plans to bring electrification to its fleets in Tier-II cities, accelerating EV adoption further. 

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 11.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Altroz Ev
₹ 12 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 13.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 21 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹ 21.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also read | India's first electric highway between Delhi and Jaipur is my dream: Nitin Gadkari)

The company has plans to scale up its fleet to 10,000 EVs along with 100 charging hubs in 30 cities by 2023. Highlighting the importance of electrification of commercial vehicle fleets, the company's co-founder and CEO, Vikash Mishra, said, “This decade's biggest mobility-energy disruption is going to be led by commercial vehicle electrification, to start last mile intra-city delivery vehicles." 

He added that MoEVing currently has 20 customers across top e-commerce, e-grocery, FMCG, logistics and D2C companies "who are committed to accelerate electrification not just in Tier-I cities but in Tier-II cities and beyond". He added that the current pulse of the delivery industry is being driven by quick commerce which is growing even faster in Tier-II/III cities nationally.

In a similar move earlier this month, electric vehicle manufacturer Euler Motors joined hands with EV charging solution provider Magenta to deploy 1,000 HiLoad electric three-wheelers in Bangalore followed by other regions over the next 12 months. The Euler HiLoad EVs will be deployed for different applications including e-commerce, food delivery, pharma and other last-mile logistics services.

 

First Published Date: 19 Apr 2022, 07:19 AM IST
TAGS: electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Harley-Davidson Nightster comes more as a roadster than a full-fledged cruiser like the Sportster S.
New Harley-Davidson Nightster debuts, gets power from Revolution Max 975T engine
A look at the latest Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022 launched; gets new engine, 6-speed AT. Check price
The new Huracan Tecnica features a styling inspired by the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 hypercar.
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica, rival to Porsche 911 GT3, breaks cover
The S-Cross has been engineered keeping in mind the needs of the adventurer
7 features in S-Cross that spell convenience for long road journeys
Road to safety!
Safer roads mean happier homes

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

E-mobility platform MoEVing to deploy 5,000 more electric vehicles this year
E-mobility platform MoEVing to deploy 5,000 more electric vehicles this year
Prices of commercial vehicles in Delhi may go up as govt mulls hiking road tax
Prices of commercial vehicles in Delhi may go up as govt mulls hiking road tax
BMW i7 EV to offer 31-inch, 8K theater screen for rear-seat entertainment
BMW i7 EV to offer 31-inch, 8K theater screen for rear-seat entertainment
Tesla Autopilot sends alarm bells ringing as ‘disaster waiting to happen’
Tesla Autopilot sends alarm bells ringing as ‘disaster waiting to happen’
Jeep Compass all-black Night Eagle trim launched. Check what's new
Jeep Compass all-black Night Eagle trim launched. Check what's new

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city