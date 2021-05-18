Professional athletes almost always end up celebrating passionately after securing victories. This is more so in the demanding world of mixed martial arts. But while celebrating after his triumph on Saturday night came naturally to UFC fighter Beneil Dariush, he would go on to call out Tesla and CEO Elon Musk over a delay in a Tesla vehicle he had previously booked.

Using the pay-per-view event as a platform, Dariush came out strongly about a particular Tesla for his wife that was reportedly suffering delays in delivery. "Elon, Elon Musk. Where's my wife's car bro. I have been waiting six months. I have had a baby. I need a good car," he announced. "I got to protect my daughter. Let's go Elon, get me my car."

Dariush, an Iranian-born American professional mixed martial athlete, made the call-out just moments after defeating Tony Ferguson, outclassing him in each of the three rounds. But the fact that he would eventually choose to point out the delay in delivery of his Tesla would get as much attention as the win in the ring itself.