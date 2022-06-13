HT Auto
Home Auto News Elon Musk Asks Tesla Workers To ‘rally Hard' Post 'tough Quarter' In Leaked Mail

Elon Musk asks Tesla workers to ‘rally hard' post 'tough quarter' in leaked mail

In his latest leaked email, Tesla CEO Elon Musk told employees that the quarter has been tough due to supply chain and production challenges in China.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Jun 2022, 02:12 PM
File photo of Tesla electric vehicle being charged. (AP)
File photo of Tesla electric vehicle being charged. (AP)
File photo of Tesla electric vehicle being charged. (AP)
File photo of Tesla electric vehicle being charged.

US EV giant Tesla's CEO Elon Musk told its employees over the weekend that it had a “very tough quarter" and that they must “rally hard to recover" from this, Electrek reported, citing leaked emails. This is not very surprising because Musk is known for sending such emails to its employees at the end of the quarter to push for deliveries, and this just one of such emails.

In his latest leaked email, Musk told employees that the quarter has been “very tough primarily due to supply chain and production challenges in China." Due to coronavirus-related restrictions in Shanghai, Tesla's Gigafactory had to remain shut for a few weeks earlier in the quarter, and several of the company's suppliers were also impacted due to the pandemic-related restrictions.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
 
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | Tesla Autopilot investigation expanded to reach over eight lakh units)

However, Musk indicated that the production is now “returning to full strength" in the company's China Gigafactory. And while he asked the employees to work really hard to overcome the setbacks during the initial phase of the quarter, he also went on to sing praises of Tesla's products. In his first of the two leaked emails, Musk wrote, “We actually build great, real products that people love and make their lives and the world better. That is so profound."

Encouraging his employees to keep doing what they're doing, he wrote, “Whatever else is going on in this messed-up world, know that at least what you are doing is pure goodness and that I have infinitely more respect and admiration for you than the richest person on Wall St."

Musk also gave insight into the work going on in its other factories around the world. He announced that the Berlin Gigafactory has achieved the production of ‘almost’ 1,000 Model Y vehicles in a week for the first time last week. The CEO originally aimed for the factory to achieve production of 1,000 vehicles per week in April, however, that got delayed.

First Published Date: 13 Jun 2022, 02:10 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla Elon Musk electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Brezza have been power players in the sub-compact SUV segment. Time is now ripe for the updated models to once again lead the way. 
Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Hyundai Venue: Updated models set to renew rivalry
The next generation of lunar rovers could be unlike any ever seen by the moon as GM and Lockheed Martin team up to help astronauts.
GM lunar vehicles for Moon may be sold to wealthy space travelers
Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet America Edition will be available in both US and Canada.
In pics: Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet America Edition brings a classy vibe
Vehicle scrappage policy has the potential of putting old polluting vehicles off roads but should the age of a car alone decide its fate?
India’s plan to recycle old cars failing to woo vehicle owners
Screengrab from video posted on Twitter by @jpetramala
Watch: Cars swim through sewage water as heavy showers lash Florida

Trending this Week

Porsche Approved used cars will be available across the automaker's range in India.
Can't afford a new Porsche? There's a new option now in India
2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N, the facelift version of the Scorpio SUV, will be offered with a 4X4 variant which was seen testing on off-road sections ahead of launch.
Watch: 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N 4X4 SUV tackle off-road challenges during tests
The new Mahindra XUV300 also comes with AutoSHIFT transmission. 
Mahindra XUV300 to soon get a new variant in India
Citroen C3 will be competing with B-segment hatchbacks in India. However, going by its body type and specifications, it will also rival the likes of Tata Punch SUV.
Citroen C3 vs Tata Punch: Specs, features, mileage compared
A private road contractor working for the NHAI has set a new Guinness World Record by laying 75-km highway between Amravati and Akola in Maharashtra in about 105 hours. (Image courtesy: Twitter/@nitin_gadkari)
NHAI sets new Guinness World Record, lays 75-km highway in just under five days

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

How to check automatic transmission fluid
How to check automatic transmission fluid
Elon Musk asks Tesla workers to ‘rally hard' post 'tough quarter' in leaked mail
Elon Musk asks Tesla workers to ‘rally hard' post 'tough quarter' in leaked mail
Strike called by Korean truckers may further hit global auto market
Strike called by Korean truckers may further hit global auto market
Hyundai, Volkswagen, Porsche are most misspelled car brands on internet: Study
Hyundai, Volkswagen, Porsche are most misspelled car brands on internet: Study
Ola Electric to invite over 50,000 S1 customers to Futurefactory
Ola Electric to invite over 50,000 S1 customers to Futurefactory

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city