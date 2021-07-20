Off-roaders are known for going even where there is no proper road but can you imagine an off-roader driving under water? Well, Jeep can make you imagine that. In a video released for Stellantis EV Day, Jeep has has taken a leap into the future, showing various concepts and features in development.

At the end of the over two-minute video, a Wrangler 4xe is seen diving under water and making its way ahead while a huge fish crosses its path. A text at the bottom of the scene reads, "Fictionalization. Do not attempt." The video presents this as something that would be available by 2030. But, can this be for real? Even if it is, it would require a breakthrough engineering undertaking for a submerged Jeep to keep driving under water. Only time will tell.

Celebrating 80 years of its existence, the video begins with showing the older versions of the Jeep vehicles and then the video cuts to the present day of July 2021, showing electric vehicle charging stations including solar chargers. The video then fast forwards to 2025 where Jeep vehicles are capable of Biometric recognition that can unlock and switch on the vehicles.

