Electric vehicles aren't the only solution to meet CO2 targets: Italy auto lobby

Biofuels and synthetic fuels are being developed to allow modified versions of combustion engines to continue to be used.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Jun 2022, 10:14 AM
On the journey to reduce carbon emissions and make the environment greener, battery-powered vehicles are not the only solution, the head of Italy's automotive lobby told Reuters. He added that there are other technologies too that could help decarbonise the industry while meeting the same emission targets, and also preserving know-how and jobs in the country, Paolo Scudieri, who is also the chairman of automotive industry association ANFIA, said.

He was referring to biofuels, synthetic fuels, and hydrogen, and how they can contribute to the environment, adding that the country's automotive industry is already making huge investments on hydrogen. Biofuels and synthetic fuels are also referred to as e-fuels. They allow operation of modified versions of combustion engines to continue to be used rather than a complete switch to EVs.

(Also read | Car sales take a hit due to semiconductor shortage, Covid-119 measures)

Scudieri highlighted that concentrating on EVs alone, currently dominated by Asian producers, has the potential to put about 73,000 jobs at risk in Italy in coming years. However, these would not be compensated by about 6,000 new jobs expected to be created by electric mobility. He added that out of a total of 2,200 car plants in the country, 450 of them risk going out of business because they haven't yet started preparing for the shift of production to electric technology.

The European Commission or the EC has proposed CO2 emission targets for the bloc, aiming to cut 100% of CO2 emissions by 2035. This target is part of a bigger package of climate change policies launched last year. It will make it impossible for OEMs to sell new fossil fuel-powered vehicles in the 27-country bloc.

Next week, the European parliament will hold a debate on a number of climate policies, including a plan to effectively ban combustion engine cars by 2035.

(with inputs from Reuters)

First Published Date: 01 Jun 2022, 10:05 AM IST
TAGS: electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility biofuel hydrogen fuel
