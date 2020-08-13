Eicher Motors goes red, reports net loss of 55 crore in Q1

Home >
3 min read.Updated: 13 Aug 2020, 09:06 PM IST
PTI
Total revenue declined 66 per cent in first quarter to ₹818 crore as compared with ₹2,382 crore in the same period of 2019-20, Eicher Motors said in a statement.
Eicher Motors on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of ₹55 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, with sales adversely hit due to COVID-19 pandemic.
The company had posted a net profit of ₹452 crore in April-June period of last fiscal.
"The previous quarter put forth unprecedented challenges for the industry and for Eicher Motors. However, we believe that the long term potential for both Royal Enfield and VECV is very promising," Eicher Motors Managing Director Siddhartha Lal said.