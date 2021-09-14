Delhi's Nehru Place to get dedicated EV charging plaza in October

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot recently laid the foundation stone for a dedicated electric vehicle charging plaza in the city's Nehru Place area. Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) has been tasked to complete the work within a month's time.

This charging plaza could be yet another step in Delhi's move towards electric mobility.

To be established at the Nehru Place Bus Terminus, it is reported that it would be able to power several battery-powered vehicles at the same time.

The Delhi government is looking at playing a lead role when it comes to electric mobility and had previously outlined its EV roadmap. “We are moving closer to our agenda of developing innovative charging infrastructure and EV ecosystem in the national capital," said Gehlot. “This will significantly ease the transition towards e-mobility for public transport and subsequently for the residents of Delhi."

Among the numerous benefits of electric mobility, the battle against vehicular emissions is perhaps most relevant in Delhi. The capital city repeatedly features in the notorious list of most polluted and the winter months compound woes of locals.