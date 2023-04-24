Delhi Transport Department deregisters more than 54 lakh overage vehicles

The transport department of the national capital has deregistered more than 54 lakh overage vehicles in the city till March 27, including autorickshaws, cabs and two-wheelers, as per official data. Some of the deregistered vehicles include those registered as early as 1900 and 1901. As per the 2018 ruling of the Supreme Court, diesel and petrol vehicles older than 10 and 15 years, respectively, have been banned in Delhi.

Vehicles found plying in violation of this order would be impounded. Another order by National Green Tribunal (NGT) in 2014 bars vehicles older than 15 years to be parked in public places.

Data showed that the maximum number of vehicles were deregistered from South Delhi Part 1. A total of 9,285 three-wheelers and 25,167 cabs were among those struck off till March 27. A detailed breakup of the data showed that as many as 2,90,127 vehicles have been de-registered from the Mall Road zone, 3,27,034 from IP depot, 9,99,999 from South Delhi Part 1, 1,69,784 from South Delhi Part 2.

Aother 7,06,921 units were deregistered from Janakpuri, 4,35,408 from Loni, 4,96,086 from Sarai Kale Khan, 2,99,788 from Mayur Vihar, 1,65,048 from Wazirpur, 3,04,677 from Dwarka, 25,167 from Burari, 1,95,626 from Raja Garden, and 6,56,201 from the Rohini zone.

On March 29, the city's transport department kicked off a drive to send overage vehicles directly for scrapping with an average of 100 vehicles a day being picked up. As part of the drive, the enforcement teams of the department carry out an intensive drive in chosen areas.

The city's transport commissioner Ashish Kundra requestedadvised owners of overage vehicles to get an NOC and sell their vehicles in a state where they are fit to ply. “If the vehicles will be found plying or parked on city roads, they will run the risk of being bound down and handed over to the scrapper," he said during an interaction with PTI.

